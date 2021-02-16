What do you mean by that exactly?

Many companies came into being umpteen years ago because a brilliant idea was implemented in a garage, including globally successful machine builders. So far it was enough to offer an ingenious machine and to further develop it at the customer’s request. But more and more customers expect more for their money. If the customers know what they want, for example additional services, predictive maintenance or the traceability of the products, one can adapt to it. We are happy to help you realize all of this.

But you’re going one step further, right?

Yes, we think together with our customers about how they can develop, how they can improve their company, what they can offer on the market that others cannot. What does your customer need for his world? What can you take from him? What brings him further? Such questions help companies move forward and for all of this we use the available technologies, whether sensors, artificial intelligence, drones, Industry 4.0 or whatever.

What role do the employees play in all of this?

In such a transformation process, i.e. the change in the company, you need an agile workforce that is ready to go along with it and has fun helping to shape the future. We experienced that here during our own transformation process to Boldly Go Industries. Since then, innovation, design and transformation have described the way we work and are the building blocks of our DNA. That is why we can help with appropriate training courses and workshops at all levels and also provide the appropriate rooms. Everything here is a bit fancy, different from usual, and that gives room for creativity and new thinking. Otherwise we wouldn’t be able to do our work.

Where do you see the greatest challenge in all of this?

You need courage to tackle the changes, and then you have to persevere, take setbacks and deal with them. Change processes run with fear of loss. Mental strength is required so that you don’t jump back into the comfort zone and everything stays the same. We are currently experiencing this in the corona pandemic. New paths are not easy, rarely run in a straight line, but rather branch out. You need a common vision that everyone supports.