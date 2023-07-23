Bold pilot – Legend of a champion: plot, cast, true story and streaming of the film on Canale 5

This evening, Sunday 23 July 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5, Bold pilot – Legend of a champion, a film directed by Ahmet Katiksiz, tells the exciting true story of a jockey whose life is turned upside down by an encounter with an extraordinary racehorse. But what is the cast? And the true story? Here is all the information about the film.

Plot

We are in the nineties. Halis Karatas (Ekin Koç), raised in a family closely linked to horse riding in a remote Anatolian village, develops an unbridled passion for horses from an early age and hopes more than anything to become a successful jockey. Determined to accomplish his goals, the young man leaves his country and moves to Istanbul (Turkey), where he meets Bold Pilot, a powerful stallion that is difficult to tame. With him, Halis meets Özdemir Atman (Fikret Kuskan), the owner, and Begüm (Farah Zeynep Abdullah), his daughter, with whom he falls madly in love. But the new path he will take will far exceed his expectations, transforming him and his horse into true legends of horse racing, but not only.

True story

The film Bold pilot – Legend of a champion is based on the true story of the horse Bold Pilot and his jockey Halis Karatas, who achieved incredible successes together in the nineties. Known as the wizard of racing, during his career Halis won 6 Veterans Run championships and, in 1996, he won the Gazi Race with a time of 2.26.22, which he remained unbeaten until 2016. The real name of the star horse in the film is Ganesh and he is the son of the real Bold Pilot. Halis Karatas also has a part in the film, he plays a rival jockey.

Bold pilot – Legend of a champion: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Bold pilot – Legend of a champion, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ekin Koç: Halis Karatas

Farah Zeynep: Abdullah

Begüm: Atman

Fikret Kuskan: Ozdemir Atman

Ali Seçkiner Anchovies: Hasan Karatas

Sibel Tascioglu: Meral Atman

Serkan Ercan: Yasar

Melis Sezen: Esra Atman

Merve Altinkaya: Zeynep Atman

Sekvan Serinkaya: Gulaga

Streaming and TV

Where to see Bold pilot – Legend of a champion on TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film is aired today – Sunday 23 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.