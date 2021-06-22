ofFlorian Naumann shut down

ARD journalist Tina Hassel wants to be ZDF director – and justifies herself in an interview in a remarkable way for a prominent follower: SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert.

Berlin – The ZDF gets a new director – or a new director. At the beginning of 2022, Thomas Bellut will definitely give up the post and ARD journalist Tina Hassel is in the running as a possible successor. Applicants for a high post in the public sector have to put up with probing questions. But a passage in an interview by Daily mirror with the experienced TV woman now causes frowns. Even with someone indirectly affected.

SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert shared an excerpt from the conversation on Twitter on Tuesday evening (June 22nd). “Kevin Kühnert even reads the occasionally Daily mirror. Hopefully no one from the editorial team has to justify this, ”he explained. And provided the reason at the same time – that’s exactly what Hassel had to do, said Kühnert: Justify himself for following her on Twitter.

Bold cause for justification? ARD capital studio boss refers to Maaßen

What happened? When asked, Hassel put the number of followers on the short message service at a good 50,000. As a result, she was confronted with the fact that the well-known SPD politician was among her subscribers. Hassel reacted defensively – and led the controversial CDU right wing winger Hans-Georg Maaßen in her defense: “And many, many others. Mr. Maaßen also follows me. You don’t choose your followers. ”

Apparently an irritating process for Kühnert – as well as for some of his followers. “The Maaßen compensates for the Kühnert,” joked one of the commentators. The post of the SPD vice-president received several hundred likes within a short time.

Greens allegations: ZDF applicant Hassel rejects old criticism – “I would not sell again like this”

The passage of the conversation, however, was in a larger context: Hassel had been asked about a tweet from 2018. At that time, after a Green Party conference, she indirectly attested to the newly elected dual leadership of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock as having a “spirit of optimism” and a “fresh appearance”. The TV journalist then had to put up with allegations of a lack of distance.

Freshness # green Double leadership not only gives a feeling of optimism in France. #Habeck and #Baerbock will be noticed! #Responsibility can also be fun u not only be a burden important signal in these times! # bdk18 – Tina Hassel (@TinaHassel) January 27, 2018

Hassel also commented on this again. “There is a special atmosphere at a party congress like this, and you let yourself be carried away,” she said. “But I’m not going to break my crown at all when I say that I definitely wouldn’t put off this tweet again like this. I then introduced a very clear Twitter label for the entire capital city studio, ”added the director of the said ARD capital city studio, who has been in office since 2015.

At the same time, Hassel rejected further allegations: “The fact that a tweet from 2018 is still high shows that there is apparently not much to be found afterwards.” The breadth of the spectrum of her followers should also serve as evidence – von Kühnert to Maaßen. Incidentally, the ex-Juso boss follows a good 2,000 accounts – including Hassel and a very diverse selection of professional colleagues from Dunya Hayali (ZDF) to Nikolaus Blome (RTL) and Paul Ronzheimer (picture) to Robin Alexander (world) or the talk “Maybrit Illner”.

As a “red candidate” as opposed to a “black” rival Robin Himmler, Hassel also explicitly did not want to be understood in the campaign for the ZDF directorship. “There are only two groups of friends at ZDF. One is supposedly black, the other supposedly red, ”she said. “I would never assume that Mr. Himmler was pushed black and ask that I accept that I wasn’t pushed red. Voting is made by self-confident television councils. “(fn)