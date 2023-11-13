Nursultan Nazarbayev’s younger brother Bolat died in Almaty at the age of 70

On the morning of Monday, November 13, the younger brother of the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Bolat, died. This was stated by the press secretary of the ex-head of the republic, Aidos Ukibay.

According to him, Bolat Nazarbayev died at the age of 70 after a long illness. As clarified at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Medical Center for the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, death was recorded at 09:51 local time (06:51 Moscow time). Prior to this, the brother of the former president of the country was re-hospitalized with a heart attack and was in serious condition.

Bolat Nazarbayev was the youngest child in the family

Bolat Nazarbayev was born on March 23, 1953 in the village of Shamalgan in the Almaty region, the youngest child in the family of Abish and Alzhan Nazarbayev. He and his brother Nursultan had an age difference of 13 years. In the 1970s, he met his future wife Gulzhan, and the couple had three children: daughters Gulmira and Kunduz and son Nurbol.

Bolat Nazarbayev owned hundreds of hectares of land and shares in a machine-building plant

Since 1989, Bolat Nazarbayev began doing business in the procurement and sale of small cattle skins. In 1992-1997, he served as vice president of the Kazakh agricultural limited liability partnership Inkar Agro, and since 1997, he headed the financial and industrial holding BN Invest. Nazarbayev was also a shareholder of the Alma-Ata Heavy Engineering Plant (AZTM), and his subsidiaries owned over 299 hectares of land.

In addition to business, the brother of the first president of Kazakhstan founded the Salikaly Urpak (“Noble Generation”) charitable foundation, specializing in helping the poor. From it, in particular, money was allocated for the construction of residential buildings for the residents of the village of Kyzylagash affected by the dam failure and the construction of 17 new buildings in Shamalgan. At the beginning of 2022, the organization transferred 1 billion tenge to the “Kazakhstan Khalkyna” (“To the People of Kazakhstan”) fund, which the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish after the end of large-scale protests in the republic, whose participants demanded Nursultan Nazarbayev’s resignation from politics.

In recent years, Bolat Nazarbayev has lost many assets

Over the past two years, the name of Bolat Nazarbayev has appeared in numerous court cases regarding the review of the results of the privatization of various assets. Thus, at the beginning of February 2023, the Kazakh authorities seized 299 hectares of land owned by Bolat Nazarbayev’s companies. According to Erlan Sairov, chairman of the public council for the development of public administration and anti-corruption under the ruling Amanat party, land plots in several regions were acquired by the brother of the ex-head of state “under dubious circumstances.”

In addition, in March Bolata Nazrbayeva obliged give the shares of AZTM to the state, and in April he lost car market “Barys”.