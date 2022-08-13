EP Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:56 p.m.



The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, reaffirmed this Saturday in the arrival of the AVE to Almería in 2026, as he did this past Tuesday, after showing that of the 3,300 million investment in the section from Murcia to Almería «we have executed a third of that investment», for which he appealed to «the considerable speed» of work to affirm that «this is why we can announce that, finally, the AVE will reach the province, Almería in 2026”.

In statements to the media after holding a meeting with the mayor of Cuevas del Almanzora (Almería), Antonio Fernández Liria, the minister, during question time, acknowledged that he approached the alderman, whom he described as a “revindictive mayor”, the situation of the land of Palomares to wield the Government’s work in this regard.

He brandished to his credit the fact of “ending the legal tangle over the ownership of the land” where the thermonuclear bombs of the United States army bombers fell in 1966. In July 2021, the Government decided to “expropriate the land in order to make decisions,” recalled the Minister of the Presidency in this regard.

Bolaños, who affirmed that “the Government is taking important measures” with the premise of “seeking the best for the municipality”, assured in the explanation of the measures on the land under radiological surveillance that “they are also working in the diplomatic and economic” with the aim of “solving as soon as possible” a controversy that exceeds half a century.

The Minister of the Presidency argued with these milestones “the commitment that the Government has with the province of Almería”, which he synthesized in the idea that “with this Government the greatest investment in history is taking place, never before has there been so much investment » in the province, a statement to which he put a number to say that they are «350 million real investment to greatly improve the conditions and quality of life» of the people of Almería.

Bolaños, at the conclusion of the informative meeting, announced that a visit would be made to rehabilitate the Castillo del Marqués de los Vélez, work that has a budget of 430,000 euros and government funding, as well as highlighting the 4.2 million for the Cuevas Irrigators Community and 3.5 million for the recovery of the coast of Almería affected by a storm.