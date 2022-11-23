The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has asked for the floor this Wednesday in Congress to try to rebel against “the demagogy” and “the lie” with which the deputy Carlos García Adanero, expelled from the UPN, has addressed the pact to which the Government has arrived with EH Bildu to transfer the Traffic powers to the Government of Navarra before March 31, 2023. García Adanero has referred to the agreement, framed within the Budgets for 2023, as an “indignity” and a “shame ”, and has ensured that the Executive pays for the fight against terrorism by the Civil Guard “by telling Bildu that he can throw them out” of Navarra. Bolaños has replied in a harsh tone asking all the deputies to stop using the victims of ETA. “When you come here to say that the Civil Guard of Navarra has been expelled, it is false and I say it so that it is recorded in the session log to your shame. It is false, absolutely false ”, he added. The Minister of the Presidency explained that during the Government of Sánchez the staff of the Civil Guard in the foral community has increased by 100 agents, while with the Government of Rajoy 330 civil guards were lost. “The first time this was agreed [la transferencia de competencias de Tráfico] It was in 2000 when Aznar was president and it was agreed with UPN by the ex-party of the defector who has risen to this rostrum to spread lies, falsehoods and demagogy”, he replied. “In the year 2000 it was a transfer of powers and today it is a different thing?” He questioned.

Bolaños went to Congress this Wednesday to explain the public accounts project for 2023 of the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory. The debate, which has been in the lower house for two days, is followed by the vote, scheduled for this Thursday, and for which the government has already secured the majority of support, although it continues to negotiate. Among the agreements that were known yesterday, is that of EH Bildu, against which the deputy of the mixed group Carlos García Adanero has exposed his indignation. “I am going to tell you that the pact they made yesterday is a shame, an ignominy, it is absolutely outrageous, and I am going to tell you why, with Bildu you cannot agree on anything, with Bildu Batasuna, but agree on something that has to do with the Civil Guard is an insult, to the Civil Guard, to the rest of the Spaniards”, has started García Adanero, who was expelled from his formation along with Sergio Sayas for voting against the government’s labor reform, despite the slogan of the foralist formation. “Those who were pointing, those who were aiming, those who were shooting, blew up Civil Guard barracks houses with children inside, made trap banners to assassinate Civil Guards and you, those who have applauded, who have enjoyed, who have not condemned, They keep saying it was worth it, you give them the key to leave Navarra”, he added in a speech in which he accused the Government of having “crossed all the lines” with this agreement. “It is a shame, an affront to all Spaniards. They gave their lives so that we are all here and how do you pay them? Saying that Bildu can throw them out ”, he has finished.

Minister Bolaños has once again taken the floor, despite the fact that it was not foreseen in the process that was being developed, to make the deputy expelled from UPN ugly with his demonstrations. “ETA and the terrorist group were defeated by Spanish democracy, each and every one of us who are here. And especially President Zapatero, Minister Rubalcaba and the exlehendakari Patxi López who was sitting here. A victory for democracy against terrorism and totalitarianism, with a law for victims approved in the Zapatero government in 2011 approved with a very broad consensus that still today continues to defend the dignity of the victims of ETA terrorism. And you come here to do demagogy, to lie in an absolutely blatant way, in this rostrum ”, he has reproached him. “I understand that you are begging for a position on the extreme right, on the extreme right, whatever. The PP and Vox are perfectly indistinguishable, one of them will give you shelter, but do not come here to lie in an unacceptable way ”, he added at another time.

García Adanero’s reply, of a forcefulness similar to his first speech, lasted one minute. “If Mr. Bolaños feels comfortable kneeling before those who applauded the murders, it is his problem, not mine. And as for the turncoat, proud, it doesn’t offend me. Knowing that I voted what I voted precisely so as not to support unworthy things like what the Government of Spain did yesterday agreeing with Bildu, not agreeing on powers, agreeing with Bildu who continues without condemning terrorism ”, he has finished.