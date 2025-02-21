02/21/2025



Updated at 15: 07h.





In the government, caution reigns regarding everything related to the Monedero case. Few voices have spoken about the accusations against the founder of Podemos, to whom different young people attribute reprehensible behaviors and alleged abuses and even sexual aggressions, as ABC has uncovered. This Friday, the Minister of Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, has celebrated that Spanish society no longer admits “any kind of sexual harassment in any area of ​​our country.”

The head of the Portfolio of Justice has thus referred to both the Monedero case and the sentence issued yesterday to Luis Rubiales. The Central Criminal Judge of the National Court, José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, condemned the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) 18 months after 20 euros per day, an economic sanction that is equivalent to about 10,800 euros.

On this sentence, the minister thanked the “courage” of Jenni Hermoso for deciding to denounce “at a very difficult time to defend the rights and freedom of women.” «There has been something clear: a unseeled kiss is a sexual assault. Spot. So clear. They are also values ​​that are instilled in Spanish society and are very positive, ”said Bolaños.

“Today, fortunately, thanks to examples such as Jenni Hermoso, there is less fear to denounce and less impunity for aggressors,” Bolaños reiterated, in statements to journalists at the headquarters of his department. At that same moment, from the Congress of Deputies, the Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, who said that his party acted “correctly” and that the complaints against Juan Carlos Monedero for the request of the victims appeared before the media. .









On this case, Minister Bolaños has avoided ruling until he knows the details of the case. “I have no additional information that has been published and, therefore, I have no elements to comment,” he has limited himself to the questions of journalists.