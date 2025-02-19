The Minister of Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, has assumed this Wednesday from Brussels the agreement they sealed with the European Commission PSOE and PP to unlock the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), by defending that the one on the table alternative proposals for the reform of the system of choice of judicial vowels responds to itself to the commitment, although for the moment it has not been decided to put in None of them march.

“There is the work. The document prepared by the CGPJ was approved unanimously of its members,” said Bolaños to the press at his exit from a meeting at the headquarters of the European Commission with the new commissioner of justice, Michael McGrath, who on December 1 took over from the Belgian Didier Reynders.

In this way, Bolaños has insisted that the “commitment” was to proceed to the renewal of the government of the Judiciary and that “different alternatives” were studied. ” The Council “has done its job and I think the recommendation is fulfilled,” said the minister, on the second part of the agreement with Brussels on whose interpretation discrepan PP and PSOE, since the popular They consider that the reform and the government argues that it is limited to initiating reflection.

It was on February 5 when the CGPJ, on the eve of the legal deadline, unanimously approved a report with two disparate proposals: that of the ten progressive vowels, which advocates not only to maintain parliamentary intervention in the designation of the 12 judicial members, but for increasing it; and that of the ten conservative vowels, which proposes to expel the general courts of this selection process so that the ‘judges choose the judges’.

In any case, Bolaños has been satisfied at the end of a meeting with McGrath, a meeting that has defined as “fruitful” and “a lot of confidence” and in which the minister has insisted on transferring the “institutional normality” to the community head What you see in Spain.