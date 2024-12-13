The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, asked this Friday from Brussels to “trust in justice” in the face of what he has defined as “harassment campaigns” by far-right organizations against the Government and relatives, when asked if he supports the criticism of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for the alleged help of some judges to the opposition of the Popular Party.

“I believe that the campaign of harassment against progressive politicians and their relatives, in particular against the president and the government, a campaign of harassment carried out by far-right organizations, is evident,” Bolaños concluded in statements to the press upon his arrival at a meeting of EU justice ministers.

In this way, the minister has avoided a direct response to whether he endorses Sánchez’s opinion that the PP is playing with the cards it has in its opposition work, with the help of some judges, or if he is contemplating taking measures, but He has asked to “trust in justice.”

“Perversion” of the popular accusation

«Extreme right-wing organizations are completely perverting the figure of the popular accusation and they are using it to harass progressive politicians, to also harass judges and prosecutors, to politicize justice and also to persecute absolutely honest people,” Bolaños has reasoned.









«What we have to do is trust in justice, because what will always prevail will be the truth,” he continued, later emphasizing that “the truth is more powerful than the harassment campaigns against the President of the Government, against his entire family, carried out by far-right organizations.” Bolaños has also trusted in justice and expressed the Government’s “respect” for the judicial procedure investigating the ‘Koldo case’ for which the person who was Minister of Transport when the alleged plot of murder took place voluntarily appeared before the investigating judge the day before. Illegal commissions for the awarding of contracts for medical supplies during a pandemic, José Luis Ábalos.

«What we have to do is wait for the judicial procedure with respect and, of course, as a Government, what we want is for all the facts that are related to this case to be clarified,” Bolaños indicated.

The Minister of Justice has thus insisted on the «“respect for all judicial work” that is being carried out and highlighted that the PSOE acted forcefully by initiating an expulsion procedure against Ábalos as soon as there were “mere indications.” “This seems obvious, to be forceful at the slightest sign of corruption, since we only have to review the history of our country to see that not all parties have always had similar behavior,” he argued, and then asked to “wait.” for the judicial procedure to conclude.

Finally, asked if he believes that there will finally be General State Budgets, Bolaños said that the Government has “dialogue as its hallmark” and strives to reach agreements “with very different political parties and formations.”