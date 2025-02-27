Bolaños defends the attorney general and ironic about Ayuso’s couple: “The exemplary citizen”

The Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, has come out in defense of the State Attorney General this Thursday before the Congress Justice Commission: “It is a full, honest public servant, who has dedicated himself to pursuing the crime and tell the truth,” he said a few hours after the car that leaves Álvaro García Ortiz on the edge of the bench. An appearance in which Alberto González Amador, a couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and accused of fiscal fraud, as “exemplary citizen” has referred. The entrepreneur asks for almost half a million euros to several politicians, including Bolaños himself, for having referred to him as “confessed fraud.”

Several representatives of the opposition parties and Junts have referred to the procedural situation of García Ortiz, charged in the Supreme Court for the alleged filtration of an email in which the lawyer of the Ayuso couple recognized having disappointed 350,000 euros. After showing his “respect for the cause”, Bolaños has defended that the attorney general was dedicated to refusing “information that was false of all falsehood, was half truth and changed what had happened. It seemed that it was the prosecution that sought an agreement with this man, the exemplary citizen, and yet the reality was the opposite, the exemplary citizen was looking for an agreement not to enter prison. ”

“What the Prosecutor’s Office did was clarify that information,” said the minister about the origin of the cause in which García Ortiz remains accused: a statement issued by the Public Ministry on the morning of March 14 to deny a series of bulos of the case, largely disseminated by the environment of Ayuso and his chief of cabinet. The reality was that González Amador offered to accept eight months in jail in exchange for recognizing his crimes, agreeing his debts and not effectively stepping on the prison.

The head of the Justice portfolio becomes referring to the businessman as a “exemplary citizen” after his team of lawyers has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against politicians, parties and journalists who have referred to him as a “confessed fraud” after knowing that his legal representation sought a pact recognizing his fiscal fraud. Putings that add economic claims that rub the half million euros, including Bolaños himself, and that in the case of the president of the Government is processed by criminal proceedings. “It is that he faint, his lawyer has recognized him in writing,” he explained.

The minister, who has celebrated the recent measures of Judge Ángel Hurtado to avoid data publications in the case against the Attorney General, has denounced that in these proceedings “there are ultras person who are there to filter.” Part of his speech has served to defend the reform promoted by the PSOE to limit the presence of ultras groups or associations in judicial causes through the popular accusation.

“What I want is not to be an authentic ultras fair. Today it only serves to chase progressive people. Let’s not cheat the lonely, it is an ultras nest to filter documents, videos, chase humorists, politicians, family members, journalists … and therefore clear that it must be regulated, ”he explained, defending that the Supreme Court itself has urged a limitation of the presence of political parties in judicial processes.

Several spokesmen of opposition parties have shown their rejection of this future reform, but also Enrique Santiago, spokesman to add and lawyer of the popular accusation in several causes of corruption in the last decade. “PP corruption cases could not have been pursued without popular accusation. We do not prevent citizens from exercising that popular accusation, ”he said.

Asked by Junts spokesman on how he combines his criticisms of the popular accusation with which the PSOE has requested his personation in the court that investigates the more than 200 deaths that the storm left in the Valencian Community, Bolaños has replied: “I consider, as the supreme and constitutional to no one. ”

Throughout his appearance, the Minister of Justice has defended that the Government undertakes “the greatest transformation of justice in decades”, extolling measures such as scholarships for opponents or the incorporation of substitute judges. “There are 913 in our country in a situation of absolute precariousness,” he explained before denying that they will be designated in some way by the government by affinity: “They are elected and selected the superior courts and appoint them the Council of the Judiciary. The intervention of the Ministry of Justice is zero, ”he said.