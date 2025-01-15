The Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, has this morning supported the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, accused in the Supreme Court for alleged revelation of secrets for allegedly revealing data from an investigation to the partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso , after the instructor of the High Court has summoned him on the 29th to testify. During the opening ceremony of the 73rd promotion of access to the tax career, where both have coincided this Wednesday, Bolaños has stated that the Government defends and supports this prosecutor and all those who pursue the crime, and has shown reluctance towards this Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court instructor, Ángel Hurtado: “There is no proof or evidence that proves what is said there,” he stated. The State Attorney General, for his part, has refused to make statements to the media MORE INFORMATION news Yes The Government hides the expenses of the CIS of Tezanos from the Senate news Yes The CNI gave up investigating the mastermind of the 17-A attacks by bringing other 610 cases of jihadism news Yes Sánchez will protect all State mobile phones with an anti-espionage shield “schizophrenic” positioning of the PPOn the motion of censure proposed by With the Congress Board voting tomorrow, the Minister of Relations with the Cortes has defended that “this Government complies with its agreements” and has trusted that the Board will make “the appropriate decision”, as well as criticizing the Popular Party for its approach to those of Carles Puigdemont. He has described his position as “schizophrenic” because, as he has criticized, the formation of Alberto Nuñez Feijóo “has gone from calling them terrorists to begging them.” “It is necessary to regulate the popular accusation” Regarding the draft law that the PSOE advanced last week passed to eliminate the popular accusation from the judicial cases, which would prevent the opening of investigations such as the one opened to the wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómez, which is based on them, since the The Prosecutor’s Office does not accuse, the minister has advocated for its regulation. “It is necessary to regulate the popular accusation because right now it is a fair of ultras wanting to publicize themselves,” he launched. Minutes before, a bus from the Hazte Oír association, which exercises popular action in said case, in the case opened in Badajoz against the brother of Pedro Sánchez and in which the former socialist minister José Luis Ábalos is still in the Supreme Court, traveled along the avenue of the Center for Legal Studies at the Complutense University of Madrid with photographs of Sánchez and his family, and the phrase ‘El capo, resignation’. “I would like to see the faces of our European partners, because the popular accusation only exists in Spain and Andorra,” said the minister about the Popular Party’s intention to bring the defense of the popular accusation to Europe, since they see that eliminating it attacks to the rule of law

