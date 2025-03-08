03/08/2025



Updated at 10: 57h.





The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, announced this Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day that will increase by 50% the judges of violence over women.

«The sections of violence over women will deal with all macho violence with specialized judges. More safe environments and more protection, ”said the minister through a publication on his X profile.

The announcement of the Executive occurs after this week a total of 135 judges of violence over women warned that the Organic Law of Measures on Efficiency of the Public Justice of Justice will cause a “total collapse” of its courts, having to assume the processes on crimes against sexual freedom even if there is no marriage bond or analogous between the aggressor and the victim.

“The immediate effect of the reform will be the total collapse of some courts already overloaded, in a matter as sensitive as that is related to the fight against gender violence and the protection of women and their sons and daughters,” said these members of the judiciary in a statement published this past Monday.









The courts of violence over women, already assumed these crimes as long as the victim woman and the male aggressor would mediate or have mediated an emotional bond. As they explained, the novelty is that these judicial bodies will begin to know them regardless of the existence or not of marriage or analogous link between the parties.

“This implies a qualitative and quantitative leap in the field of objective and subjective competence of some courts already saturated,” they warned, while protested by the “lack of budgetary endowment” of the law, since it is “a zero cost reform that, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Justice, will mean an increase in the burden of at least 20%.”

In addition, they pointed out that although “citizens are intended to be convinced that, if necessary, instruction sections will be converted into sections of violence over women”, the entry into force of said increase in competencies will take place on October 3, 2025, three months before the date planned in general so that said sections enter into operation, on December 31, 2025. “That is, that those alleged ‘facilities’ They are not real, ”they lamented.