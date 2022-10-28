The Minister of the Presidency and the Government’s main negotiator for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary, Félix Bolaños, assured this Friday that Alberto Núñez Feijóo did not consider the negotiations broken in the conversation he had this Thursday afternoon with Pedro Sánchez and that the Government learned of the PP’s decision to suspend all conversation when the chief executive was flying back to Spain from Pretoria through his statement.

In that note, the main opposition party blamed the decision of the Executive to carry out a reform of the Penal Code to reduce the penalties for the crime of sedition the impossibility of any institutional understanding. “That has been an excuse. The situation is that the agreement was made and that there is a reactionary right that has put a lot of pressure on Mr. Feijóo and has doubled his pulse, ”defended the minister in an interview on Ser.

Bolaños insisted that the pact had been practically closed for days and even revealed that two dates had been considered for its signing, one last Tuesday and another this Friday. According to him, if it was not done, it was because the popular alleged a problem with “some name” or some other issue that he called an “excuse.” «Yesterday Mr. Feijóo -he argued- lost all credit for him as the leader of a moderate right, pactist and constitutionalist».

The Minister of the Presidency, Sánchez’s right-hand man, recalled that this week the Popular Party had unlinked the possible reform of the Penal Code, demanded in recent months by Esquerra, from an agreement on judicial matters. The secretary general of the party, Cuca Gamarra, did it just two days ago.

With this argument, Bolaños went on to affirm that after having demonstrated his lack of “autonomy” and his subordination to the interests of “a dangerous right that denies the Government legitimacy,” the PP leader has ceased to be a “valid interlocutor.” However, he also stated that today his first option to renew the institutional bodies continues to be the agreement with the main opposition party and not a legislative reform that changes the majorities required by the current law (a proposal that Podemos continues to defend but that the PSOE ended up withdrawing at the request of the EU after having taken it to Parliament).

“The situation in one of the three powers of the State is very complex and very serious, it is heading for collapse because there are positions that are not being able to be replaced and that must be solved as problems in democracy must be solved.”