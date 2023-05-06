Saturday, May 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m.



| Updated 18:46h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, is admitted to a Madrid hospital for biliary colic and cholecystitis caused by stones in the gallbladder, and will undergo surgery this Saturday afternoon, as reported government sources to Europa Press.

The same sources have specified that the admission has occurred due to a gallbladder condition that Bolaños has been suffering from last April 29 and that has finally been diagnosed as biliary colic and cholecystitis.

The hospital’s medical team has recommended a surgical intervention that will take place this Saturday afternoon, so the minister’s entire agenda will be canceled for the next few days. Bolaños will gradually rejoin her “according to the indications of the medical doctors,” government sources have concluded.