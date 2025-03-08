

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has defended the government’s decision not to summon Vox in his next meeting with the parliamentary groups to explain the position of Spain in the face of the situation of the war in Ukraine. “Every time we call them they do not come because they do not recognize this democratic government,” he has recriminated, “they are scarcely democratic,” taking advantage to reproach Alberto Núñez Feijóo that he has left “in defense” of the formation of Santiago Abascal, for claiming that Pedro Sánchez must dialogue with the entire parliamentary arch. “You are in Vox’s hands”has censored the national leader of the PP, “And who with ultras sleeps, wet, ultra and macho rises”.

Bolaños, star guest at the inauguration of the 15th PSDEG Congress, has used this 8m to make a particular reading of women’s advances in democracy. According to him, all “advances” in this area produced in democracy are due to socialist governments, and has listed the laws of divorce, abortion, against gender violence, equality or parity. The first divorce law, of 1981, was approved during the last UCD mandate. The integral norm against gender violence was approved in 2004 with the unanimous support of Congress, including the PP. On the contrary, Bolaños has imputed to the right that “these advances” and has tried to lie in the courts. ” “On the right you can tell you thanks for nothing”the minister told women.

Although an hour before he had already announced it on his social networks, Félix Bolaños has reiterated in his speech that to improve the fight against gender violence will increase “by 50%” the number of judges In these courts, to assume the new competence burden that their ministry intends to incorporate them, having to assume violence against women was even the couple’s scope. As stated, the new justice law will achieve “that there are more specialized judges and safer environments in which women are not revictimized.”

Bolaños has warned that in “the ultra wave” van “by the hand the Milmillonarios, the macho and the ultras”, who “no longer hide.” Therefore, the PSOE “has to continue being what we were on the 23rd, the containment dike”, and has joked with “how bad they took him” in the Popular Party, where “they still say they have won”, when “in a parliamentary democracy he wins who governs.” In his opinion, These ultras “attack us” for what Spain represents in the field of freedoms and advances in social justice and equality, so “we have to fight that ideological battle.” “In Spain there is another way of governing, social democratic, progressive, and that is why they did the ‘Madrid fascist Week’ here, in which a few reactionaries came, because they know” that our country “contradicts everything they defend.”