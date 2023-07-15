If Bolaño raised his head and saw the unanimous enthusiasm generated by his work and his figure, he would rise from the bottom of the Mediterranean just to utter a resounding: “How disgusting.” He would answer the ovation, the exaltation and each of the compliments. Also these lines and everything that will come next, but the liver that we owe him will prevent that from happening and from here, following the best Bolañesque tradition, we allow ourselves to answer his reply and invoke him once again, with some of his acquaintances and friends, to remember that 20 years ago today this illustrious Latin American who broke the codes of literature in Spanish died.

The work of Roberto Bolaño (1953-2003) grows with each reading, and some of his relatives and followers have made full use of this joyful work in these days of licking their wounds. “I have reread quite a few poems these weeks and, wow, I find myself a writer for whom time does not pass, just as he had his Mexico City and his Mexico preserved in amber,” says Mauricio Montiel, a Mexican writer and friend of Bolaño, who remembers how the Chilean told him more than once that he would not return to Mexico “not even feet first.” His body fulfilled the promise, but his gaze was always directed to the left side of the maps as an incorrigible deviation.

“I prefer to keep the smells, the colors, the sensations of my Mexico, and recover them through writing”, puts Montiel in the mouth of Bolaño. “The millimeter memory he had of Mexican popular culture was fascinating. He did not need to come here to compare his Mexico with the current one ”, he reflects. And the Argentine journalist Mónica Maristain also adds to this reflection, to whom Bolaño gave his last interview, today an irreplaceable gift: “Being far away, he begins to remember and hits the nail on the head with many things. In 2666 announces what later became the famous drug war, and he could not imagine it. However, it is in the novel”.

Bolaño’s legacy is in that great however that stretches to encompass a reality that he did not live but intuited with lucidity and imagination. His literature is that of travel, the memory of a lost youth, fierce humor, eternal uprooting and an exile that is not only physical but also spiritual. At that time I was twenty years old / and I was crazy. / He had lost a country but had won a dream. / And if I had that dream / the rest didn’t matterwrote in romantic dogs (1994). There was reflected a legion of readers who continue to add people to his ranks and who come back to him again and again hoping to find new answers.

Mauricio Montiel and Roberto Bolaño, in Blanes (Catalonia), in September 2001. Mauricio Montiel (Courtesy)

The Bolaño poet, despite everything, did not find a place on the podium next to the Bolaño narrator until later. “When he won the Rómulo Gallego with the savage detectives everyone said, including the critics, that he was not a good poet, he was a good storyteller, and we began to accept it that way. Now, rereading his poems, which are wonderful, you begin to realize how his poetry is closely related to narrative, ”says Maristain, whose friendship with Bolaño was forged between emails. Then they joked that he would come out of the operation singing like Camilo Sesto, who also had liver problems and received a transplant.

For the same reason that Maristain, his colleague infra, the also poet Bruno Montané, recommends always reading his novels in the company of his poetry. They shared “the time of poets and poetry and, later, the purgatory of narrative”, in his words. The echo of that “critical and surreal impulse” still remains from that time. The expression is not from Montané, but from the Mexican reporter Diego Enrique Osorno, who transferred to journalism the essence of that movement that he fell in love with as soon as he read the universal Chilean. “What moved me is the devotion so, so, so radical and so deep that he had for the figure of the poet in such unpoetic times. He gave me a reflection on the need for a utopian thought, for a creation based on the search for beauty ”, he highlights.

The news of his death reached him through the mail from a very dear friend who was in Barcelona. He was touring the towns of Tamaulipas trying to report the massacres of those years when he read it. “He sent me a poem by him that I love, called Donkey, and that we had once read in a party”, he fondly recalls. Bolaño evokes in him his best friend, the poet Mario Papasquiaro: Sometimes I dream that Mario arrives / with his black motorcycle in the middle of the nightmare / […] And while the dream transports me / from one continent to another / through a shower of cold and painless stars, / I see the black motorcycle, like a donkey from another planet, / split the lands of Coahuila in two.

Osorno attributes the recovery of his poetic work to the “childhood of so many readers who were eager to look for more things” and who “dig” where they can to find them. 2666 It is the “most important” novel he has ever read, a devotion to which Maristan and Montiel join. “When you’ve already written a play like this, what are you going to do next?” the latter asks: “What Roberto did was die.”

Roberto Bolaño with his daughter Alexandra, photographed by Montiel in his apartment in Blanes in September 2001. Mauricio Montiel (Courtesy)

The Latin American’s work has actually been very prolific since he died. He wanted to be a writer since he was 17 years old, but he did not start publishing until he was 43. Of that long interval of silence forced by editorial rejection, almost 15,000 pages, 84 notebooks and around a thousand letters have been preserved that have not yet been known. another reader that is not his close family, heiress to some copyrights that have been the source of strong disputes with Anagrama, the publisher with which they decided to break.

For the writer who substituted the national name for the Latin American, the homeland was always, however, his children, Lautaro and Alexandra. “There is absolutely nothing stronger than having a child. And if she is a daughter, well, it must be the host ”, he wrote to Montiel in a congratulatory e-mail for the birth of his girl. It was September 2000 and he still hadn’t had his. “When Lautaro was born, I thought I had lived it all, and it didn’t take me more than thirty minutes to realize that I hadn’t lived anything,” he completed.

Osorno is moved by that paternal vocation that he maintained until the end and that differentiates him from so many other geniuses of the word. The human Bolaño, perhaps, is not so far from the poet, the narrator and the myth. Some of those three or all of them at the same time defined poetry in his famous interview in the beauty of thinking as “a gesture of the fragile adolescent who bets what little he has for something that is not very well known what it is and that, generally, he loses.” In that gesture Bolaño left his liver and finally his life. But even there he did not lose everything. There is still an ocean of readers who would give everything for one more page, one more line, or just one last word.

