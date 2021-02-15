The Oviedo-Lugo left one of the images of the season. Christian fernandez, better known as Bolaño, touched Campabadal’s genitals with his left hand when he was going to take a corner. The carbayón player emulates the famous action game that he starred in Míchel with Valderrama in a Real Madrid-Valladolid in 1991.

Iturralde González, referee of ACE Y Carousel, he assured about the play: “The VAR had to have entered the VAR to expel the player from Oviedo.”

Those of Cuckoo Ziganda they traced the goal of “Puma” Rodríguez thanks to so many of Tejera, penalty, Bolaño Y Juanjo to leave 3-1 on the scoreboard of Carlos Tartiere.