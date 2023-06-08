President of União Brasil said that Celso Sabino, quoted to take over the ministry, would ensure support in Congress

The president of União Brasil, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (FOOT)said that, despite supporting the name of deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA) to the Ministry of Tourism, the change is up to the president’s management Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “The ball and pen are with the government.”he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Thursday (8.jun.2023).

According to Bivar, Sabino’s appointment would ensure support for government agendas in Congress. He also praised the deputy and said that Sabino “enjoys great prestige on the bench”.





The expectation is that an invitation, or a change of route, will be made next week. Lula is going to spend the holiday in Bahia, resting. On Monday (June 12), it will be Valentine’s Day. In the Chamber, the expectation is that any change will occur from Tuesday (June 13).

This week, the husband of Daniela Carneiro, current minister, Wagner dos Santos Carneiro, the wagon (Republicans), will have a meeting with President Lula. He showed dissatisfaction with the change in ministry. met with Sabino on Wednesday (7.jun) to try to negotiate his wife’s permanence in the position.

Positions

União Brasil has 3 ministries: Tourism, Regional Integration and Communications. Only the Ministry of Tourism is currently negotiating.

There are reasons for this. Regional Integration is considered, at the moment, untouchable. Waldez Góes is an ally of Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP). And it is he who is responsible for the hearing of lawyer Cristiano Zanin, nominated by Lula for a vacancy in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Juscelino Filho, of Communications, is not in danger of losing office at this time. He is close to the leader of the party in the House, Elmar Nascimento (BA), which was passed over in the choice of ministers. Before approving the Esplanada MP, which increased the number of ministries from 22 to 37, Lula met with the deputy from Bahia.

Daniela is considered far from the bench of União Brasil. Along with 5 other deputies from Rio, she moves a process to change parties without losing her mandate. The idea is to migrate to the Republicans.

Celso Sabino organizes the weekly meeting of Union deputies. It usually takes place in his apartment, in Brasília. Daniela doesn’t usually go to the meeting.

Lula told the congressmen from União Brasil that the nomination must be followed by support in votes. Sabino has told people close to him that he will be his number 1 focus once he leads the ministry.