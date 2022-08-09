Search, find, “complete order”. Online shopping is that easy, at least when it comes to web store Bol.com. But the judge does not agree with this, according to a decision of the court in Amsterdam published on Tuesday.

The judge gave Bol.com a slap on the wrist because the text that the company used for the online order button – complete order – was too vague and does not make it sufficiently clear that the consumer is obliged to pay the bill after clicking. A spokesperson for Bol.com says that the order button has now been adjusted to ‘pay order’.

The case revolves around a consumer who ordered an exercise bike for more than 250 euros, according to the newspaper The Telegraph. The device was never delivered, but in the meantime Bol.com sent invoices to the customer. He refused to pay. The device was never delivered and he had never signed a purchase agreement.

In an interim judgment of June this year, the consumer was right for the first time: placing an order “does not necessarily mean” that someone is making a payment obligation, the judge reasoned. The court relied on a ruling from the European Court of Justice, which states that an online store must make “sufficiently clear” that a customer enters into a payment obligation when the order button is pressed.

Logical, says lawyer Harry Poort, of Groenewegen Advocaten, who specializes in consumer rights, among other things. Web stores try to sell things to customers through all sorts of tricks, says Poort. When you book a hotel room, you are also offered a flight, car rental and other trips. It is not always clear on these websites that the consumer is closing a deal, according to Poort. And if a consumer refuses to pay, online stores will file a lawsuit, says Poort. “These are parties with very deep pockets, a consumer cannot compete with that”. With the ruling, the judge protects consumers against large, powerful online stores, according to Poort.

The lawyer who filed the case against Bol.com tells ANP that the web store can wet his chest: he calls on consumers who are in the same situation as the man who owns the exercise bike not to pay just like that. He suspects that other online stores do not comply with legal obligations with their order button.

Bol.com says it is “surprised” by the verdict. The text on the order button was adjusted on May 17, a spokesperson says: “so that it is even clearer for consumers that they are entering into a payment obligation.”