The publisher Kodansha and the developer Tokoronyori are pleased to announce that BOKURAthe puzzle adventure game playable only in two, will be released on PC Street Steam and on devices iOS And Android from the next 5th August.

The players will play the role of two boys who have run away from home, and will have to advance towards “a distant place”.

There are many stages ahead of them that can only be overcome by cooperating. By solving gimmicks that require inspiration, ingenuity, and communication, you can live the story of two boys on their escape from home.