Hideo Kojima became famous above all for the Metal Gear series whose chapters often have complex plots that are very difficult to explain, especially in relation to each other. Despite the traumatic divorce from Konami and the publisher’s attempts to somehow remove him from the series, there is no doubt that fans identify Metal Gear with him. However, part that according to Kojima himself was not his most famous series to be the most difficult to explain to players and developers, but the Boktai one.

The sun does not reach everywhere in the same way

Kojima returned to talk about Boktai for the twenty-first anniversary of the first chapter, published exclusively on Game Boy Advance (the series then also arrived on Nintendo DS, but it died there). In fact, the game has some really particular mechanics, given that Use solar energy to battle some of the enemies. How? Through a sensor inserted in the original cartridge. This feature created quite a few problems, especially in areas where the sun is not so obvious, but let’s not beat around the bush.

Even after 21 years, many still struggle to believe in the existence of a project as fascinating as it is unlikely as the Boktai series. Reflecting on the game, Kojima himself explained how its concept was more difficult to explain internally and externally than that of Metal Gear Solidwhich was itself a stealth game with an intricate story. In this case, the author referred to when he presented the project to Konami and the difficulties he had in explaining it (the pitch phase).

The Boktai series consists of three titles: The Sun is in your hand from 2003, Solar Boy Django from 2004, and Sabata’s Counterattack from 2005.