Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) confirmed they were responsible for an attack in which at least eight Christians were killed in northern Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to the website Zagazola, which specializes in security and counterinsurgency analysis in the Lake Chad region of West Africa, government buildings were also set on fire in the attack that took place in the city of Geidam, in the state of Yobe.

“First they [terroristas] they ordered the victims to lie down, then massacred some of them while tying others with their hands behind their backs and shooting them in the heads. Some had their heads cut off and placed on their chests,” a source told Zagazola.

The Christian organization Open Doors has placed Nigeria seventh on its most recent list of countries where Christians are most persecuted in the world. In the northern region of the country, the main threats are Boko Haram, ISWAP and Fulani extremists.