In a recent video interview held in Kazunobu Sato, founder and producer of Bokeh Game Studio, some new and interesting details have been revealed regarding the horror title currently in development.

Sato begins by telling about the first impression he got when Keiichiro Toyama, creator of series of the likes of silent Hill is Siren as well as another founder of Bokeh, proposed the concept of the title. What he found himself evaluating would have made the game “terrible”, but in a good way.

Furthermore, it is said that this title “it will play with people’s minds”, With some aspects that will require a dose of sacrifices.

Below you can see the complete video interview. Instead, if you missed the various details revealed last February, we refer you to the appropriate news.

Source: Bokeh Game Studio Street Siliconera