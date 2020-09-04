Bhikhal Ghasi, who lives in Shankardih village under Karma Panchayat under Kasmar block of Bokaro district of Jharkhand, was allegedly starved to death on 6 March. Within a short span of six months, the death of Bhukal Ghasi’s son and now daughter is also reported to be due to hunger. Everyone is shocked about the incident. However, the district administration has said that Bhukhal Ghasi’s daughter’s death was due to illness. On the other hand, the State BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha has decided to protest against this incident in all the district headquarters of the state.

Three family members died in six monthsBhukhal Ghasi’s 12-year-old daughter Rakhi Kumari died late on Monday, before Bhilal Ghasi’s 20-year-old son Nitesh Ghasi also died on 6 May. The incident of the death of three family members in six months has shaken the whole society. Earlier, when Bhukhal Ghasi died on March 6, the opposition had also surrounded the government in the assembly.

Deputy Commissioner met family of Ghansi

After the news of Rakhi Ghansi’s death on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of the district Rajesh Kumar also reached the house of the late Bhukhal Ghansi. Family members said that Rakhi was treated at Sadar Hospital, where malaria and anemia were reported. Later, Rakhi returned home after recovering completely, but then suddenly died. This information has been given by the district administration that on the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, when the self. After inspecting the house of Ghasi, it was found that there is enough ration in the house. There is no shortage of food. From this, it can be inferred that Rakhi’s death would not have been due to hunger, but the blood level would have been decreasing. Deputy Commissioner He also directed to provide housing and other basic facilities to Ambedkar in the name of Ghansi’s family.

BJP SC Morcha’s performance at all district headquarters on 4thThe BJP SC Morcha has decided to stage a sit-in at all the district headquarters against the starvation incident on 4 September. Morcha president cum MLA Amar Bauri has also demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of Bhukhal Ghasi.