In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.

The Bank of Korea has kept interest rates steady since February last year, after making seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.

The interest rate freeze came as household debt has risen in the face of a series of interest rate hikes and tighter lending rules, as well as signs of easing inflationary pressures in South Korea’s economy, Asia’s fourth-largest.

Earlier, the central bank said conditions were ripe for policy adjustment, although it remained vigilant against rising household borrowing.

The country’s top five lenders have already extended 4.18 trillion won (about $3.12 billion) of household debt, mostly mortgage loans, in the first 14 days of this month, a sharp increase from the 5.5 trillion won increase in household debt in the previous month alone.

In the second quarter of the year, outstanding household loans hit a record 1.896 trillion won, up 13.8 trillion won from the previous three months, after falling 3.1 trillion won in the first quarter, according to central bank data.

South Korea’s inflation pace picked up in July due to higher prices of fruits and petroleum products, although inflation remained below 3 percent for the fourth straight month.

The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.6 percent on-year last month, compared with a 2.4 percent increase the previous month, marking the first time in six months that the price growth rate has accelerated, according to Yonhap news agency.

The interest rate freeze also came as the central bank cut its growth forecast for this year to 2.4 percent from its previous forecast of 2.5 percent in May.

In May, the central bank raised its growth estimate to 2.5 percent for this year, up from its previous forecast of 2.1 percent, but lowered its 2025 growth forecast to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent.

The bank cut its inflation forecast to 2.5 percent for this year, from its previous estimate of 2.6 percent.

The country’s economy contracted 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, after growing 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, as weak domestic demand overshadowed the impact of strong exports.

On an annual basis, South Korea’s economy grew 2.3 percent in the April-June period, slowing from 3.3 percent growth in the first quarter of the year.

The contraction was widely expected due to a base effect, with the economy growing by 1.4 percent last year, slowing from 2.6 percent growth in the previous year, and by 4.1 percent in 2021.

The BOK’s rate freeze follows the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision earlier this month to hold its benchmark lending rate at a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent for the eighth straight time.

The Federal Reserve governor said a rate cut could be “on the table” as early as September, if conditions are met.