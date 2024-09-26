Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 22:24

Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials agreed that the employment and income situation had improved moderately in the country, according to the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on July 30-31.

On prices, BoJ members said the annual rate of increase in CPI (which includes all items except fresh food) had been around 2.5 percent recently, as service prices continued to rise moderately, reflecting factors such as wage increases.

During the meeting, members acknowledged that Japan’s economy would likely continue to grow at a pace above its potential growth rate and agreed that inflation expectations had risen moderately.

Furthermore, one member noted that given the current price environment, it may be time to consider raising interest rates slightly.