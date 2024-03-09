Berlin (dpa)

Dutch footballer Jean-Paul Poetus revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer again, and that he had to undergo chemotherapy.

Poetos said on his Instagram page: “Although I overcame the cancer once, it has spread to the lymph nodes. This means that I will undergo chemotherapy, followed by rehabilitation.” He added: “I am looking forward to the day when I can play in a stadium full of fans. See you there.”

Boetus, 29 years old, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in September 2022, when he was a player at Hertha Berlin, but he returned to the field four weeks later. The player has not been with any club since last summer, and before the year he spent with Hertha he played for the two clubs, Mainz. German and Dutch Feyenoord.