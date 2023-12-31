Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 13:13

Biologist, environmentalist and educator Laryssa Galantini, 35 years old, is one of the victims of the collision between two speedboats that took place in the district of Boipeba, in Bahia, last Friday, the 29th. The accident also caused the death of the lawyer and researcher postdoctoral fellow Mario André Machado Cabral, aged 34.

According to information from the Civil Police, the two vessels were traveling between the city of Valença and Ilha de Boipeba, a tourist attraction in Bahia, when they collided in the region of the municipality of Taperoá.

In addition to the deaths of Mário André Cabral and Laryssa Galantini, other people were injured in the accident and needed to be hospitalized. According to investigations, the driver of one of the boats “showed signs of drunkenness” and was arrested in the act. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the Cairu Territorial Police Station. The report was unable to contact the person responsible for defending the suspect.

Laryssa had a degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas (PUC-Campinas) and a master's degree from the University of Campinas (Unicamp). She was an environmentalist and educator, working in socio-environmental projects to protect and conserve biodiversity in the Cerrado.

His activities were focused on Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, where he lived. In a statement, the Cerrado Bioregional Institute (IBC) also lamented Laryssa's death.

“Lary passed away at the age of 35, leaving a great legacy for Chapada dos Veadeiros and for the whole of Brazil. Laryssa was an active and charismatic educator. She participated in numerous educational and socio-environmental projects, always with the aim of promoting the regeneration, resilience and conservation of the Cerrado,” said the note.

Laryssa, alongside other activists, was part of Brazil's first Collective Mandate, elected in 2016 in the city of Alto Paraíso, in Goiás. She also participated in feminist collectives and groups defending the rights of children and adolescents.

“His departure leaves a huge void in the hearts of his friends, family, his life partner João Yuji and the entire Chapada dos Veadeiros family. Laryssa was the victim of a nautical 'accident' in Bahia (Ilha de Boipeba) caused by the recklessness of a drunk man on a speedboat at high speed”, added the IBC note.

Mário André Cabral

In a statement, the Faculty of Law of Largo São Francisco at USP (FDSUP) mourned the death of Mario André Machado Cabral, who was a Post-Doctoral researcher in the Commercial Law Department at FDUSP and had a PhD in Economic Law from the same institution.

The lawyer was born in Maceió, but lived in São Paulo, and was about to join the teaching staff of the Law course at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), as a business professor, according to the statement. “It would begin its activities next semester”, informed the unit.

Cabral graduated in Law from the Federal University of Ceará, and received a master's degree in Competition, Innovation and Information Law from New York University, where he received the Dean's Graduate Award, granted for the relevance of his academic work.

In São Paulo, he completed a doctorate in Economic Law at USP, and began post-doctoral research at the Department of Commercial Law at the same university. At the same time, he was also a postdoc, with a scholarship, at the São Paulo Law School of Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

“He was also a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition (Munich), at the Engelberg Center on Innovation Law Policy (New York) and at the University of Iowa. He was a researcher at the Legal Center of the Observatory of Innovation and Competitiveness at the Institute for Advanced Studies of USP. Reviewer for the Journal of Mercantile, Industrial, Economic and Financial Law, under the guidance of professor Carlos Portugal Gouvêa (DCO)”, added Faculdade São Francisco.