Have you ever been part of a restaurant service? We mean on the side of the kitchen, of Chefs and collaborators. Here, because if the answer is negative (but even if positive), immediately after reading this review we advise you to recover immediately Boiling Point, which we saw in a press screening and has just been released at the cinema in Italy (albeit in a few theatres). English film of 2021 already released in different parts of the world, arrives in our country with a horrible subtitle: “The disaster is served”. This movie by Philip Barantini with Stephen Graham protagonist, is a journey inside a restaurant lasting just over an hour and a half, but with a very particular cinematic device: the sequence plan.

But let’s start from the beginning: Andy is a well known Chef, important for colleagues and clients and goes to work for what could be an evening like any other, but which already turns out to be not from the beginning of the film. From the first bars recited on the phone, Andy’s character immediately appears as a probable absent father, perhaps precisely because of his highly strenuous work. From the start he appears very anxious and worried, and at work he is no different. His concentration is not fully dedicated to the kitchen, but the service in the restaurant must begin.

His is a very busy, well-known and well-reviewed restaurant. The clientele is wealthy, with high quality claims. Times are tight, the preparations must be perfect down to the smallest detail and from the brainstorming between the Chef and the kitchen just before the start of the service, a few problems already make everything more complicated: some foods are in short supply. This is how a whirlwind of situations begins in which the kitchen advances and sometimes struggles. A thousand stories come out of the kitchen: from the young self-harming pastry chef to the waitress who suffers episodes of racism; from the su-chef torn between friendship with the chef and the limit of tolerance of her demands, to the restaurant manager, not very competent in matters of food, but uncompromising with everyone.

All accompanied by more or less polite customers and more or less normal requests. A chef sitting waiting for his order, teacher and financier of Andy, but also because of him in economic difficulties, accompanied by a very important food critic; a girl allergic to nuts who makes sure the kitchen does the best for her. In short, an insane service, managed by a Chef who, despite his commitment, is perhaps not up to the role, caught up in a thousand personal problems that weigh him down and lead him to make up for it in very unsavory ways. An entire film in long-sequence All this and more is experienced by the viewer without breaks. One big, very long one sequence plan that accompanies us from the beginning to the end of the film. And immediately the comparison with 1917, a film released in 2019, also shot in one shot. Here, while in that case it was possible to notice, with a little attention, the well-hidden deadlifts that separated one take from the other, in this case, that of Boiling Point, it appears much more difficult. Yes, because in the worst case scenario, the takes easily last even 10-15 minutes of frenetic acting scenes, many characters in the field, moving camera, dialogue after dialogue after dialogue. An exercise of directorial perfectionism really remarkable and without a doubt succeeded thanks to the great skill of the whole team: actors, photography, direction itself. Boiling Point is a film to watch, for the story it tells, for the way you immerse yourself in a film, for its characters and to enjoy this long shot. Only doubt? Maybe the the finalbut they are tastes.