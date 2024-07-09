Every time I finish watching an episode of a series set in a restaurant kitchen, I feel like watching a new episode of Emergencies to relax. It’s either that or make myself a gazpacho with the seasoning that Carmen Maura adds to hers in Women at the edge of a nervous attack. Boiling point It was first a short film, then a movie and now a BBC series. And between the premiere of the film and the series in Spain, has just arrived at Movistar Plus+we have seen both seasons of The Bearwhose third season will arrive in Spain, via Disney+, on August 14. I don’t know if all this is good for Boiling pointwhich does not deserve to be seen as the methadone we take until we get the dose of Christopher Storer’s series -not in vain, the British series’ universe is previous-, but which inevitably is. Wounded characters, stress, addictions, economic problems, all of it portrayed in a realistic tone that handles tension and intimacy as if they were the same thing. All of this is shared by the two series, which is no small thing. And the problem is that someone else comes up with a story very similar to yours and both come out almost at the same time, soon in Spain we will witness a similar case.

More information

In a country with a gastronomic culture as deep-rooted and prosperous as ours, cooking has not made the leap from programs, where it has been generating success for years, to fiction, where the closest thing we have had to a series like those mentioned has been the Pepe’s Beach BarI don’t know if it’s because of the lack of projects or because of the reluctance of the networks and platforms, but I tend to lean towards the latter, given that professional series that portray environments other than police stations or hospitals are not very popular in Spain, and for years it has only been enough for one of them to fail to close the door to all the others. Anyway.

The excuse that we do not save lives, which we often tell ourselves in moments of work stress to put into perspective some of those of us who are not professionally dedicated to saving lives, does not seem to resonate in the heads of the protagonists of The Bear or of Boiling point. Among other reasons because in some way they all believe they are saving lives: their own.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_