Boiling Italy for the African anticyclone Charon. Heat and record temperatures are recorded in these hours on almost all of our country. “Many locations in Sardinia and Sicily have exceeded the 45°C threshold – he explains iLMeteo.it – 46.7°C stands out in the area between Mazara del Vallo and Sciacca. Temperatures up to 46°C also in Sardinia”.

“Record heat also on Lazio in Rome, where all the localities in the center of the capital have exceeded the threshold of 40°C; here the 41.1°C of Tor Vergata stand out, 42.4°C of Roma Salone, 42, 9°C Rome Macao, 42.3°C Rome Flaminio”.