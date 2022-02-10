The situation in Maysan province provoked wide reactions, including dismissing security leaders and directing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to form an army operations command in Maysan, as well as calling on the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to calm down, pointing out that there is a political dimension in the crisis.

political crises

Commenting on the wave of assassinations, the Iraqi academic and expert in regional and international affairs Muthanna Al-Obaidi said that the political scene in Iraq, especially since 2003, has become accustomed to the scene of security turmoil being associated with the presence of political crises.

Al-Obaidi added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “With every political crisis, we notice security developments, whether in the increase of terrorist activities or the presence of armed acts and assassinations, and it has become clear to Iraqi circles that whoever is doing them is linked to political forces, even if it is not disclosed.” and that all political forces denounce such acts.”

He pointed out that this means that “there are those who seek to give a perception that he will not be outside the political scene in Iraq, otherwise he can negatively affect the political and security situation in the country if he is excluded.”

confuse the scene

For his part, Iraqi analyst Hashem Abdel Karim said that the Maysan governorate witnessed, during the past months, clan conflicts that amounted to military battles, but what is happening recently has political implications within the attempts of the forces of the coordination framework to confuse the scene in front of Al-Sadr.

Abdul Karim added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Maysan belongs to the “Sadr movement” and its governor, Ali Douai, was the movement’s candidate for prime minister in 2014. This causes clashes between the two sides from time to time, and when they occur, the security forces are unable to intervene to end them, in addition to the widespread drug trade in it.

He pointed out that what is happening is the result of anger and muffled anger after the results of the October elections and their aftermath, and the beginning was in the middle of last month with the assassination of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muslim Idan, by unknown persons, while fingers were pointed at Asaib, and then the officer Hossam Al-Alawi, who is affiliated with the latter, was assassinated. Which threatened more chaos, which actually resulted in the killing of Judge Ahmed Faisal, as well as Karrar Abu Ragheef, who is affiliated with the movement, stressing that what is happening in Maysan is part of what is expected with Al-Sadr’s insistence on keeping the militias away from the government coalition, which calls for security vigilance to confront the next wave of escalation.

arena for settling scores

During a meeting he held on Wednesday with security leaders in Maysan, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi warned against attempts to exploit the current situation to spread chaos, refusing to turn Iraq into an “arena for settling accounts.”

Al-Kazemi said: “Today we are going through very complicated political conditions…this is a crucial and important stage, and no one is allowed to take advantage of these circumstances to spread chaos.”

He added that “all forces without exception, security, political and social, are required to move quickly and assume their responsibilities,” warning that “chaos is merciless to anyone, and everyone will pay the price. We must work together and cooperate to reach the desired results.”

Al-Kazemi continued: “Today, we are here in Maysan Governorate to tell the criminals: You will receive harsh punishment, and no one believes that he can rise above the law, or seek to spread chaos without accountability.”

political escalation

Commenting on the situation, the Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for calm, stressing that the escalation in the province is a political escalation.

Al-Sadr said in a statement: “The brothers in the current and the League of Arabs should remain calm, and Muhammad al-Sadr should gather them if Muqtada is not qualified for that among some of them.”

He added, “Are we divided by politics? No and a thousand no.. You are brothers and if we disagree with them politically or we are not satisfied with allying with them, then reconcile away from the leaders. You are from one father and one reference.”

He continued, “Even if their targeting of the beloved Maysan province and the escalation in it is a political escalation in order to overthrow its governor, or in order to pressure for the coalition…all of this does not analyze Iraqi blood, so beware of transgressing religion, Sharia and law.”