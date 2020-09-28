Highlights: President has signed agricultural bills, laws have become

Demonstrators gathered at Rajpath in Delhi, fire on tractor

Today Chief Minister of Punjab will sit on dharna in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

Farmers organizations call off in Karnataka, heavy police force deployed

Protests are taking place in many parts of the country including Delhi over changes in the laws related to agriculture. In Delhi, on Monday morning, protesters put forward a tractor on Rajpath. There was protest by bringing a tractor near India Gate. When it was set on fire, the fire brigade and the police team reached the spot and extinguished the fire. On the other hand, farmers’ organizations in Karnataka have called a shutdown today. At the same time, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh will sit on a dharna against the laws in the eyes of Shaheed Bhagat Singh today.

Karnataka closed, picket in Punjab also

Farmers’ organizations in Karnataka have called a statewide bandh today to protest against the new laws. A heavy police force has been deployed in many districts in view of the apprehension of a disturbance. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will also sit on the dharna. He will protest against all three laws in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. On Friday, farmers demonstrated nationwide against these laws. Chakka was then jammed in many parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana.

President Kovind has signed

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved the three disputed Bills and made them law. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 on 24 September and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 have now become law.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), had urged the President not to sign the bills. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD’s only food processing industry minister in the Narendra Modi government, resigned before voting on the bills in the Lok Sabha. On this issue, his party also left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).