Victoria Krumbeck

In his satirical show, presenter Jan Böhmermann keeps talking about politicians. This time he dealt with the CSU man Christian Schmidt and received a lot of criticism.

Cologne/Munich – Jan Böhmermann has done it again: he attacked a politician. In his program “ZDF Magazin Royale” he has already devoted himself to a number of topics that caused a stir. For example the FDP comparison with the RAF. In the most recent episode (February 18), he devoted himself to the CSU politician Christian Schmidt.

This is the “High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina”. Böhmermann directed his criticism of the politician primarily to the cooperation with Croatian and Serbian nationalists. But after the show, there was criticism of the content of the show.

Böhmermann makes fun of Christian Schmidt: Allows himself “errors and inaccuracies”

Christian Schmidt is known as the former Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture between 2014 and 2017. During this time he was best known for opposing the federal government and single-handedly agreeing to an extension of the use of the pesticide glyphosate in the EU. He has been the “High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina” since 2021. This office was introduced after the end of the Bosnian war in 1995 and is intended to ensure peace and stability in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

As a “high representative”, Schmidt has extensive powers such as the dismissal of elected officials, the enactment of laws or the creation of new authorities. These powers are also called “Bonn Power”, which Böhmermann repeatedly refers to in the show. The moderator makes it clear that Schmidt is not the right person for this job.

Schmidt is introduced by Böhmermann as a very conservative Franconian who has no understanding of removing pork from the menu in day care centers and schools. He also took part in a commemoration event for Third Reich mountain troops who committed war crimes. Excerpts from a press conference are also shown, in which Schmidt has a veritable tantrum. Throughout the show he ridicules Schmidt and shows the audience an action figure of the politician. He often addresses Schmidt’s relationships with Serbian and Croatian nationalists.

Böhmermann show about Schmidt: “Many claims are not true”

The criticism of Böhmermann’s program is aimed at the content. “Many of the claims made there are not true. Even if that was certainly not the intention of Böhmermann’s team […]’ wrote Michael Martens, correspondent for Southeast European countries, in the FAZ. Many of Böhmermann’s statements are also refuted by the Balkans expert and press spokesman for a MEP from the Greens, Krsto Lazarević, on Twitter.

In his program, Böhmermann claims that Serbs are the main people living in the Republic of Srpska. But Lazarević corrected the figures. He tweeted that 81 percent Serbs and 14 percent Bosniaks live in the area. Böhmermann accuses Schmidt of weighting voters’ votes differently as a result of his retrospective amendment to the electoral law. He explains that a Croat’s vote is worth four times as much as a Bosnian’s vote. According to Böhmermann, one Serb vote would be worth ten Bosniak votes.

Balkans expert reveals: Schmidt’s election law does not provide for any additional discrimination

Böhmermann also claimed that minorities such as Roma and Jews were disadvantaged by Schmidt. Lazarević wrote on Twitter that because of Schmidt’s change in the election law, no more minorities are being discriminated against than before. The Balkans expert shared important information, such as that you cannot become a member of the three-person state presidency “unless you are Bosniak, Serb or Croat.” changes nationalists and does not take into account the interests of minorities.”

Finally, he summed it up: “Well, I don’t want to get petty. I just think it’s a shame that the ZDF magazine allows itself such mistakes and inaccuracies.” Nevertheless, Lazarević thinks it’s good that the topic is being addressed. (vk)