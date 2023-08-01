Dhe ZDF has distanced itself from the tweet by moderator Jan Böhmermann, in which he described the CDU as “Nazis with substance”. “ZDF distances itself from Böhmermann’s statement,” it said at the weekend when asked by the FAZ. The tweet was “a private statement by Jan Böhmermann, which is not related to a ZDF production”. The Mainz CDU parliamentary group leader Gordon Schnieder had asked for a statement. It requires “urgently and immediately an official statement from you that makes it clear that such statements are not compatible with the codex of ZDF,” Schnieder wrote to the director Norbert Himmler. Böhmermann must also publicly apologize for his derailment.

No “further journalistic activity of Mr. Böhmermann”

“Until then, and thus until Mr. Böhmermann’s apparently unclear position on what constitutes ‘Nazis’ has been clarified, according to our understanding of ZDF’s claim, there can be no further journalistic activity by Mr. Böhmermann on behalf of ZDF,” it says in Schnieder’s letter, from which the German Press Agency quoted.

The personal admission of the ZDF boss is still pending. Himmler will probably work on formulations that will get him off better than Friedrich Merz in the “summer interview”, where the CDU party leader hoped to score points with the apparently cryptically meant reference that his party was the “alternative for Germany with substance”, but he was knocked out , also because his distancing from working with the AfD was not really conveyed.

Böhmermann never apologizes

However, the CDU should not expect Böhmermann to apologize for the “Nazis with substance”. The moderator is more likely to go one better. Or poisons an “excuse” in such a way that one prefers to reject the cup of hemlock. And equating CDU and Nazis in a joke that shouldn’t be a joke, that’s always possible.







Especially when the CSU member of the Bundestag Peter Ramsauer with an unfortunate quote from Deng Xiaoping (“If you open the window too wide, a lot of vermin come in with you”) and the reference to economic refugees, which he does not want to have drawn , the next cracking submission there.

There is always applause in the bubble

The director will point out to the complainants that Böhmermann’s personal style is not that of ZDF – that’s the line that the broadcaster has been following for a long time. If Böhmermann reaches out, it’s private, his show delivers research that isn’t as twisted as, for example, that of the high representative in Bosnia-Hercegovina, Christian Schmidt, who was ridiculed, everything is fine.

There’s applause in the bubble anyway, come what may. However, the smarter representatives of the broadcasters themselves know that something like this is not good for public broadcasting in the long run. And so the ZDF director Himmler – the editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten even more so – was not amused recently when the youth platform managed by ARD and ZDF Funk placed the CDU far to the right and close to the AfD.







The SWR director Kai Gniffke apologized because his broadcaster was responsible for the video. The next excitement – the HR show “Never ever” with Negah Amiri, which is about “sexy climate activism” – can be considered almost harmless. The partisanship for climate activists and for the Green Youth is as clear as the presenter, as she herself admits, is unbelievable with her personal lifestyle. With her, it’s just enough for a “pro-climate song” with the catchy line “Your climate activism drives me to orgasm”. Everyone can figure that out for themselves.