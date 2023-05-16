Home page World

At the ESC in Liverpool, Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz also commented, who rated the German performance and made fun of one thing.

Liverpool – At Euro Vision Song Contest 2023 the eyes in Germany were on the representative Lord of the Lost, who wanted to clear a good placement with “Blood & Glitter”. For the Austrian radio station FM4 commented Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz on the event in their own style. Of course, the German contribution was also rated. There was teasing, but the two didn’t see it as badly as the placement says. Nevertheless, there was criticism of the outfit.

ESC song from Lord of the Lost: Schulz explains why he thinks Germany is unpopular

The band started the race in 21st place. “Germany is not a popular nation at the ESC,” says Schulz when the video clip is shown. Böhmermann asks: “Why is that?”. Schulz suspects that Germany is not a party nation. “I think many of the ESC think, just not Germany, then there’s a tent set up in front of some multi-purpose hall, a few drunks throw up there, but what’s here in Liverpool, such a music city, we couldn’t offer something like that. We are envy-eaten, judgmental assholes. We cannot let ourselves fall into such an event.”

Then the first note of the Lord of the Lost song “Blood & Glitter” plays. The singer stands in the middle of the stage, his band is positioned behind him on a small rise, pyrotechnics play a role. Singer Chris Harms wears a red overall, but the right leg is completely free. “The German singer didn’t have enough money for a complete suit,” jokes Schulz. “If you have such a great tattoo, you have to show it,” says Böhmermann.

Outfit by Chris Harms causes ridicule and malice among Böhmermann and Schulz

“I think he should have covered the other leg as well,” says Schulz when asked by Böhmermann how he found the show. Schulz also says about the starting order and the outfit: “It’s also hard to sing, a number like that. I find the withered sunflower stalk on the back a little sad.” But he also left praise as Harms breaks into the bawling part, cheering on the audience. (Here you can read the tz.de ticker).

Chris Harms’ outfit caused different interpretations. © ScreenshotTV

When the next pyro fountains are fired into the air, Böhmermann says: “By the way, that’s Russian gas that’s being blown into the air, Gerhard Schröder has made a good deal clear.” Schulz classifies at the end of the song: “Well, Jan, I have to say I’ve seen much worse performances tonight”, to which Böhmermann counters: “But I’ve also seen much better ones.” Böhmermann asks Schulz whether Lord of the Lost is on the left half of the point tableau could create.

Schulz is not at all dissatisfied with the performance of Lord of the Lost at ESC

The ESC appearance of Lord of the Lost convinced the fewest fans. © ScreenshotTV

The left half of the points table stands for the top 13 places, the right half goes from 14th to 26th place. In the end, as is well known, it was enough for a meager 18 points ESC, which Schulz would never have thought of after the performance: “I didn’t think it was that bad. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for them.” The two moderators were much more critical and stunned when they appeared between the main round and the awarding of points. Böhmermann and Schulz were with an imagine cover far from satisfied and just asked for it to finally stop.