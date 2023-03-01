Bohemian Rhapsody: plot, cast, true story, Queen, Freddie Mercury, trailer, Rai 1 movie streaming

Bohemian Rhapsody is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 1 March 2023, on Rai 1 from 21.20. The 2018 masterpiece directed by Bryan Singer traces the first fifteen years of the rock group Queen, from the birth of the band in 1970 to the Live Aid concert in 1985. The film won four Academy Awards (best actor, best editing, best editing sound, best sound). Let’s see together the plot, the true story, the cast and the trailer and where to see it in streaming.

Plot

Bohemian Rhapsody begins and ends with Queen’s unforgettable performance at Wembley Stadium for Live AID in 1985. At the heart is their story and that of their greatest successes, which begins in the 70s when Mercury worked as a laborer at the Heathrow airport and one evening, in a London club, he meets Brian May (Gwilym Lee) and Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) who have just been left stranded by the frontman of their band. “I was born with four extra incisors. More space in the mouth, more extension,” he tells them. Then he sings and convinces them that he’s the one, changing their fates forever. “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, are just some of the hits whose birth and success the film tells.

The film follows the artistic parable and human story of Freddie Mercury, who, challenging stereotypes and conventions, from a simple baggage handler at Heahtrow airport, becomes a timeless icon. “Bohemian Rhapsody” focuses, in particular, on the rock band’s most emotional performances, up to the iconic 1985 Live Aid concert, which consigned the band to rock history.

Bohemian Rhapsody: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody? The 4-time Academy Award-winning film is directed by Bryan Singer, and stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Rami Malek – Freddie Mercury

Lucy BoyntonMary Austin

Gwilym LeeBrian May

Ben HardyRoger Taylor

Joseph MazzelloJohn Deacon

Aidan GillenJohn Reid

Tom HollanderJim “Miami” Beach

Allen LeechPaul Prenter

Mike MyersRay Foster

Aaron McCuskerJim Hutton

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, in prime time on Rai 1.

