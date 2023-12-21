BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Over the decades — especially in developing parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America — millions of people fleeing war, natural disasters and poverty have settled in neighborhoods, favelas and slums in the city ​​periphery.

Newcomers, like other residents, need access to jobs and schools. And city streets and transportation systems, which are not built to anticipate mass arrivals, have been overwhelmed by privately operated cars, vans and minibuses.

The effects of traffic jams on employment, sleep, mental health, childcare and education, among other issues, are profound.

In the 40s and 50s, some 600,000 people lived in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, 2,500 meters above sea level in the Andes. The City invited the famous Swiss architect Le Corbusier to design a master plan that envisioned an extensive network of modern highways. to replace trams and regional railways. With support and money from the US, Bogotá got rid of trains and opted entirely for cars and a tangle of new roads. Le Corbusier's reconfiguration envisaged comfortably accommodating an expected influx of up to 1.5 million people by the beginning of the 21st century.

However, the unexpected happened. Refugees seeking to escape poverty and violence in the countryside during Colombia's decades-long civil war flooded into the City.

A huge jumble of disordered, chaotic streets and informal settlements of makeshift housing stretched across the plateau and mountain slopes. And people continued to arrive.

Today, the City has more than 8 million inhabitants, 11 million if the immediate metropolitan population is included.

No other city in the region—and few in the world, outside of China—tried to address the transportation problem that resulted from these mass migrations as seriously as Bogotá. For a brief period in the early 2000s, it even seemed that City had solved the great enigma of mobility with fast buses.

The Bogotá system, called TransMilenio, was inspired by Curitiba, Brazil, which instituted one of the first successful rapid bus networks. The most extensive network in Bogotá, with 12 bus lines, covered 114 kilometers.

Crucially, the bus network linked disconnected slums and other remote and underserved districts of Bogotá with the City Center. After only several months of operation, the number of passengers had doubled.

Inaugurated in December 2000, the system became the signature achievement of an economist-turned-Mayor named Enrique Peñalosa. Soon, with Peñalosa's activism and the success of the system, TransMilenio turned Bogotá into an international model of progressive urban policies.

Development banks and philanthropic organizations planted projects in their image all over the world. Cities from Jakarta to Quito and from Karachi to Mexico City aspired to imitate Bogotá.

Today TransMilenio serves about 2 million passengers a day. But it is also among the most troubled institutions in Bogotá.

Shortly after TransMilenio's first success, passengers began to find themselves crammed into suffocating buses, which broke down and were poorly supervised. Women reported being touched.

The bus system also suffered from the whims of ever-changing municipal administrations. After Peñalosa, a succession of mayors promoted TransMilenio at first and then increasingly neglected it.

The buses became old and were not replaced. Those first 114 kilometers of dedicated lanes were supposed to increase to 388 kilometers, but the additional kilometers were never built.

Later, a Mayor was linked to a plot to embezzle millions of dollars and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. The stolen money was supposedly going to TransMilenio and new roads.

Now, Bogotá still suffers from road chaos. Their most recent solution is to build a subway line, an idea debated since the 1940s. The new subway, as it is now conceived, would not replace buses but would work in conjunction with them.

The outgoing Mayor, Claudia López, has just started the construction of the first metro line, an elevated route that she hopes will, over time, be followed by two more. In October, Bogota residents elected his successor, Carlos Galán, who supported the metro during the campaign.

A cable car system—an initiative promoted by Peñalosa—was an extraordinary public investment in one of Bogotá's poorest districts, Ciudad Bolívar.

The system transports about 25,000 Ciudad Bolívar residents daily to a rapid bus station at the foot of a mountain. ORA university student said the cable car had shaved almost two hours off his daily commute.

Elected in 2019 to succeed Peñalosa, López made mobility her top priority. Her vision for the City combines bicycles, more cable cars, more rapid buses, greenways and the subway. He estimates the subway will serve one million passengers a day, cutting some commute times in half.

Even beyond Bogotá, the political climate has begun to turn against rapid buses.

“For a while, it was fashionable to build a BRT system,” said Walter B. Hook, a leading transportation expert, using the English abbreviation for bus rapid transit.

“Thanks to Bogotá, places that should not have built a BRT built one,” he added.

Bogotá still suffers from traffic congestion, but by any reasonable standard, rapid buses have been an extraordinary success, considering how quickly the network was born and how many riders it still has. It is, like so many public transportation systems around the world, problematic, infuriating and indispensable.

“The absurd idea that TransMilenio is a failure is driven by wealthy motorists in Bogotá, who see buses as a nuisance,” explained Philipp Rode, executive director of the LSE Cities initiative, at the London School of Economics.

In just over two decades, Bogotá has gone from being a dystopia of private cars and minibuses to a metropolis crossed by almost 640 kilometers of bicycle lanes, the most extensive network in Latin America, with more daily users than Copenhagen and Amsterdam combined, he noted.

Bicycle trips now account for 17 percent of daily trips in the City, compared to less than 1 percent in 1996. Residents have come to accept “no traffic today” Sundays for private vehicles in the City Center.

Even TransMilenio has been rising in satisfaction surveys as cleaner buses arrived along with the promise of new routes and a subway.

Over time, López envisions an interdependent network of bicycles, cars, buses, greenways and the subway that will connect to a new regional rail system that will make use of tracks abandoned when Bogotá switched from trains to cars some 75 years ago.

However, this is a time of urgency. More than half of the world's population lives in urban areas and, with climate change accelerating global migration, this figure will approach two-thirds by mid-century, the World Bank estimates.

Almost all of this urban growth—96 percent, warns the International Committee of the Red Cross— It will be in marginalized neighborhoods on the sprawling edges of fragile cities. Places like Ciudad Bolívar.

So, time is running out on the mobility conundrum.

By: MICHAEL KIMMELMAN