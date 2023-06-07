Bogotá is going to undergo a radical transformation in one of its neuralgic points. A public-private project plans to build in and around El Campín, in the Teusaquillo neighborhood, a new soccer stadium with a retractable roof and a cultural and leisure complex that will include an auditorium for 2,500 people, home to the prestigious Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota. The space, in which there will be restaurants, shops and sports spaces, will also house the Colombian Sports Museum and will have inside the exclusive changing rooms of Santa Fe and Millonarios, the two teams that play in this field. The work will take place in a depressed area, right now perceived as unsafe by citizens.

The El Campín stadium was built 75 years ago on land donated to the city by an influential family of the time, the Camachos. Hence, the complex bears the first name of one of its members, Nemesio Camacho. During this time the course has been remodeled up to five times, with major modifications. But none in a way as radical as this. It means turning a space that is not very walkable into one of the most attractive places in the city. Its model is the transformation that Real Madrid has made with the Santiago Bernabéu and its surroundings.

The work will cover 167,000 square meters in the heart of Bogotá. It will be done through an APP, a public-private partnership. The land is publicly owned and all investment is private. Under the contract, the winners will have 29 years to recover the investment. The initial amount to cover the costs of the previous technical and legal studies has been two million dollars. The project, which started five years ago, is in a validation process, in which a third party, an independent company, has to verify its feasibility. After that it will go to adjudication.

The Mayor’s Office hopes to put it into operation before the end of this mandate. “Without a doubt, it is one of the largest projects in Colombia,” explains Blanca Durán, director of the Bogotá District Institute of Recreation and Sports, which she defines as “impressive” this urban planning process. “It will generate a lot of added value to the city. This is a total urban renewal project,” she continues.

The El Campín stadium has become obsolete and does not meet any technical standards. It will be built from scratch. But it will be done in stages so that the competition continues its course and football does not have to stop. During the 55 months that the works will last, work will be done first on the eastern stands, to then move on to the south and north. Finally, the western A state-of-the-art stadium will be built with many advantages that it does not have today. The stands will be very close to the grass, in the European way, and it will be a 100% covered place, with a retractable roof. The chairs will be comfortable and there will be more than 240 boxes available around the field. The multinational Lanik, a company with more than 40 years of experience in the design and manufacture of roofs for large buildings and infrastructures, will be in charge of the construction. Within his portfolio are works as extraordinary as those of the Caja Mágica in Madrid or the impressive Dynamo stadium in Moscow.

The main partners of the project have come together under the name of El Campín Cultural and Sports Complex. There are the companies Concéntrica, Prociviles, Quebuenacompra, Tune in, 911, Lealtis and B2Media, among others. The product they have developed is called Sencia. The director of the operation, Edgar Cardona, maintains that it is a total transformation of a currently underused space through art, culture and sports. “We need all citizens to be able to empower themselves in their city and enjoy it,” Cardona explains. At this moment, thousands of people pass around the El Campín stadium every day, but none of them have a reason to stay. It is about turning it into a fundamental meeting point of the city.

One of the great attractions of Sencia is the inclusion inside of an auditorium for the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the most awarded and recognized orchestras in Latin America. The auditorium space, which will have the most cutting-edge acoustic technology, will have around 22,900 square meters. “We seek for the soul to fly through music and expressions of art, since they are a fundamental part of the development of people. Here we will have the best scenario to achieve it”, reads the project documentation. The facilities will have a larger room for 2,500 people, another alternate room for 700, and spaces for artists, offices, and dressing rooms.

There will also be table and tablecloth restaurants and fast food areas for visitors attending a concert, a football match or a Philharmonic recital. “We believe that the gastronomy of our city must be made touristically important. We want to have those spaces so that people can come to enjoy a pepitoria, a marranita, or any other kind of Colombian gastronomy”, adds Cardona.

As a great novelty that is obvious, it will house the first Egamer gym in the city. A space for lovers of Esports, digital sports, to train and compete with video consoles and computers. In addition, there will be a hotel with 120 rooms to accommodate those who come to the concerts or football, and an emergency medical care service from the Red Cross. Artists and athletes, the developers explain, always want to know how far they are from a hotel, the airport and a health post. This place has all three very close, which is why it is considered a Triple A space.

“The first thing that we are going to generate is employment when we have to build the stadium and each of the works. We will have to work with many companies that will have to boost their industries to be able to develop what is necessary for a quality infrastructure”, continues the project director. It is, he says, a hub tourist that regenerates a historic stadium such as El Campín to put it at the service of Bogotá and its citizens.

