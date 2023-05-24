It has been ten years in the search for sustainability, competitiveness and productivity. In Bogotá, the Smart City policy has been developed explicitly in the last ten years and, although each government has given it different names and emphasis, it has been a permanent program in the Development Plans.

The first focus was aimed at reducing the digital divide (Alcaldía Mayor de Bogotá, 2008), associated with the conditions of deprivation and inequality of the city’s population. In the 2008-2011 Development Plan, the ICT program for digital government Smart City and Knowledge and Entrepreneurship Society was executed, through which it sought to strengthen universal access, use and social approval of information technologies and the comunications.

Subsequently, the 2012-2015 Development Plan proposed the massification and implementation of online government strategies and in the 2016-2019 period it was proposed, in addition to access and use of ICT, to expand the actions to other aspects of the smart city such as mobility. and sustainable public services.

Now, in the 2020-2024 development plan, reference is made to strategic projects of intelligent specialization that frame Bogotá as a sustainable City-Region and that has a vision towards logistics platforms for urban distribution, intelligent transport systems, development of innovative solutions to improve the water system of the Bogotá river and energy efficiency and sustainable construction programs, among others.

Flexibility and opportunities in Bogotá. Frazao Studio Latino (Getty Images)

An award for consistent work

This search for different paths to build a smart city has recently found international recognition: Bogotá was chosen to host the new edition of Smart City Expo Abroads, the leading international event on smart cities that has become the nerve center for discussion and learning about this topic.

Bogotá was selected as part of the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) circuit, a world-class event that brings together business leaders, governments and the most innovative organizations to move cities towards a better future.

The capital of Colombia drew the attention of FIRA Barcelona International, organizer and creator of the Smart City Expo World Congress, for its commitment to improving the quality of life of its citizens, placing it next to cities such as Shanghai, Doha and Curitiba, which have counted with this distinction.

The Smart City Expo World Congress will promote Bogotá in its desire to become a benchmark Smart City in the Andean region, addressing issues such as public innovation, smart technologies, energy and the environment, urban mobility, sustainable territories and economic development.

Bogota, Colombia – November 2020: The Avenida El Dorado in Bogota seen during a dark night. Filippo Manaresi (Getty Images)

a necessary conversation

This world leading event on smart cities will celebrate its edition for Colombia in Bogotá from May 31 to June 2, 2023. It will bring together in Corferias government and institutional representatives at a national and international level, as well as academic and research leaders, in alliance with small and medium-sized companies, and representatives of the different economic sectors of the country and the region in terms of development. and innovation.

Those attending the SCEWC will be able to witness the Congress and SCE Bogotá 2023 program “Cities that care, cities that innovate”, with more than 70 national and international speakers; Learn about technological developments and innovative solutions that make life easier for citizens and enjoy networking and relationship areas.

There will be three days to reflect, discuss and continue creating intelligent solutions that improve the quality of life of citizens and promote the development of a more inclusive and sustainable society.