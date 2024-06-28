Héctor Romero is a plumber who has been working in Bogotá for 45 years. In the last two and a half months he has had more work than usual. “There are a lot of pipes that break, both in the streets and in the houses,” he tells El PAÍS. At the beginning of April and faced with a dry season, the mayor of the Colombian capital, Carlos Fernando Galán, decided to close the tap every 24 hours to one of nine sectors into which he divided the city. Thus, each sector has to anticipate running out of water every nine days. “The problem is that the water pressure is very strong when it returns, it has always been like that. And pipes that are 20 or more years old are punctured,” says Romero. Not only the pipes: valves, tank floats, motor pumps have been damaged. Such damage causes water to flow freely for 24 hours or more, wasting the previous day’s effort. “As there are thefts of water registers, many people have secured them with padlocks. When that happens, you cannot close the registry quickly. So, what savings are we talking about?”

Mayor Galán has taken the stand this week to respond to this and many other criticisms. “In some cases, unfortunately, such damage does occur” to the pipes, he admitted on Caracol Radio. The president explained that this was why he did not take more drastic measures that would increase the risk of breaks, such as closing the water for a couple of hours to the entire city at the same time, and that the aqueduct also reduced the water pressure a little when returning. . But not too much: “For it to arrive quickly, some pressure is required,” clarified Galán, who has also been criticized for the delays in the return of the water. Without being able to fully resolve the dilemma, the aqueduct has spent weeks patching several pipes that have left entire neighborhoods without water for days.

Still, the mayor remains optimistic. He has thanked the people of Bogotá for their solidarity during these 10 weeks, with a patience that is beginning to run out with so many broken pipes. The Chingaza reservoir system, which supplies 70% of the city’s system, has gone from a critical 15% to 42% in storage—largely thanks to the rains, to a lesser extent thanks to rationing. Galán’s plan is to achieve 70% in October, because in November the droughts return and he hopes that the city will be better prepared.

Thanks to that good news, the city announced a change: starting July 1, Bogotá will enter a second phase of its rationing. Cuts will be made every other day. This means that the pipes will have pressure shocks every 18 days, not every 9, and with this there will be less opportunity for them to be damaged. It also means that, to protect Bogotá’s water, the strategy will depend more on Bogota residents learning to save. The mayor initially set the goal of reducing consumption to 15 cubic meters per second, or less, but that has not happened. He now relaxes the target to 16.6 cubic meters per second. ”The objective here is, in any case, to maintain a reduction in consumption,” he said at a press conference when announcing the measure.

Beyond the adjustments, questions remain about the strategy beyond this crisis. “The mayor has focused on corrective measures in the face of the crisis, and he had no other option after the fires that occurred in Bogotá, he barely became mayor. But, from a technical point of view, we have to start thinking about long-term management: start discussing the district water plan, and also understand this as an issue of culture and education,” Antonio Dasco tells El PAÍS. , geologist and technical manager of the environmental management company CONSGA.

Like other experts consulted, Dasco believes that the mayor has not yet had a very solid campaign to make Bogota residents more aware of their consumption, beyond messages such as taking a shower in three minutes or saving the remaining water in the shower. As Galán himself has acknowledged, there are Bogota residents who fill many buckets with water before the day on which they are due for rationing, to the point of throwing away excess water after the cut-off. In the sectors where this occurs most, consumption per household has dropped very little.

And beyond practices at home, says Dasco, there is no general awareness in the city about what the water sources are, what condition they are in, and how to think about urban growth to protect them. As he explained to independent media 070 Professor Juan Guillermo Saldarriaga, a hydrology expert at the University of the Andes, said that consumption of 15 cubic meters per second was possible in 1998, when the capital’s population was half of what it is today.

“Bogotá cannot continue to grow in an uncontrolled manner with the same water sources and without thinking about its growth around water,” says another expert who has worked on the aqueduct and prefers to remain anonymous because he is an advisor on sensitive issues regarding Bogotá’s public services. “Without a doubt, the measures that now need to be reinforced are more cultural and educational: the mayor has said that you have to shower with someone, when you can end up using more water when there are two people in the shower. On the other hand, few people know that the Bogotá Aqueduct supplies water to several surrounding municipalities, such as La Calera, Soacha or Tocancipá. Few people know that what we are consuming continues to be greater than what is entering the water sources that we have, and that we have not thought about new water sources at least since 2000. We have to look for new sources, but we also have to start thinking about how to control this uncontrolled growth of cities.” The short-term plan, with broken pipes but greater storage, is beginning to see an end. But the long-term task remains pending.

