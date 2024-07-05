Athletes of Kenya, Ethiopia, Spain, Germany and Ecuador They are part of the second batch of elite foreign runners who will visit the Colombian capital to compete in the Bogotá Half Marathon on Sunday, July 28.

Gladys Kwamboka, recent gold medalist in the 10,000-meter dash at the African Athletics Championships, made in Cameroon is one of those stars.

Philemon Kiplimochampion of the half marathons of Boston, Bahrain and Prague, who achieved his personal record of 42K in the last Berlin Marathon, setting it at 2 hours, 04 minutes and 56 seconds, will also come to Bogotá.

The German will be there Esther Pfeifferwinner of the Koln Half Marathon 2022 and the 2023 Cologne Marathon, in his country, and the Spaniard Chakib Lachgar, first in the Belgrade Marathon and second in the Azkoitia Half Marathon, in Spain.

Bogota Half Marathon. Photo:TIME Share

Ethiopia will have Asefa Boki, current champion of the Xiamen Marathon (China) with a record of 2 hours, 06 minutes and 46 seconds. Ecuador closes this long list with the participation of Paula Bonilla, who is the current national champion of 10,000 meters.

“In this way, the confirmation of foreign elite athletes for the Bogotá Half Marathon is progressing, which this year has a new home, since the Hilton Bogotá Corferias will be the official venue of the race,” said the official statement.