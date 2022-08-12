The Bogotá Half Marathon presented the second group of international elite athletes, who will be in search of the places of honor in the 22nd version of the most important athletic event in Latin America and one of the most important 21K events in the world, which will take place on October 2

Angela Tanui, from Kenya, top 10 in the marathon event of the recent World Athletics Championships held in Oregon (United States)fourth in the Tokyo Marathon this year, winner in the 2021 season of the marathons in Amsterdam (Netherlands), Tuscany (Italy), Dhaka (Bangladesh) and the Verona Half Marathon (Italy), leads this list that includes long-distance runners from three continents.

(Piqué new girlfriend would be Clara Chía Martí, after breaking up with Shakira)

(Mike Tyson confesses: consequences of his first orgy and other revelations)

Great experience and good results

From New Zealand he will arrive in Bogotá to take on the 21K Porvenir of the Bogotá half marathon, the Oceania continental record holder of 10 kilometers (27:28) and half marathon (59:47), Zane Robertson, who was a finalist in the 10,000 meter dash at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and represented his country in the marathon specialty at the Tokyo Olympics.

The current champion of the Lille Half Marathon (France) and the 10K Telesia (Italy), Ugandan Andrew Kwemoi, who also won the 2019 Nairobi Half Marathon (Kenya), will also arrive in the Colombian capital to live the experience of running the Bogotá half marathon and wear the official Adidas t-shirt for the event.

The Latin American region appears in this group with the Mexican Juan Pacheco, bronze medalist in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games marathon, representative for his country in the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia (Poland) and the Tokyo Olympics.

The Bogotá half marathon returns en masse to the streets of the Colombian capital, thanks to the fundamental support of its main sponsors, the Porvenir Pension and Severance Fund, the Jumbo Easy Metro Spid Stores and adidas; its strategic allies, the National Police, the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, through the IDRD and the endorsement of the Colombian Athletics Federation and World Athletics.

Photo: See also Musetti, who fights with Taberner: wins in the third and reaches the quarters in Marrakech Nestor Gomez / TIME

(Luis Díaz, compared to two world soccer legends, what do you think?)

(Nairo Quintana points to those who may be his successors)

Sports