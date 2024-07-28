Kenya dominated the Bogota Half Marathon and took victory in the men’s and women’s divisions of the race. The Colombian Leidy Lozano He was the big surprise of the day and took a place on the podium after displaying magnificent technique.

At 8:30 in the morning this Sunday the Bogota race started over the 21 kilometers of route. The Kenyan Gladys Kwamboka conquered the 24th edition of the Half marathon after making a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 06 seconds.

Women's category winner Gladys Kwamboka Photo:Nestor Gomez – The Weather

The gold medal winner in the 10,000-meter flat race at the African Athletics Championships in Cameroonimposed itself convincingly on the Ethiopian Daisy Kimeliwho could not defend his crown won in the Bogota Half Marathon last year and finished in second place.

The boyacense Leidy Lozano She showed her mettle and unwavering strength to take third place in the women’s event and climb onto the podium in the 24th edition of the most important Half Marathon in Latin America.

In the male branch, the Kenyan Ezra Kipketer Tanui He struck a blow and claimed victory after crossing the finish line in first place. The African won the sprint in the final metres from his compatriot Philemon Kiplimo.

Tanui stopped the clock at 1 hour, 03 minutes and 11 seconds to climb to the top of the podium in Bogotá.

The Bogotá Half Marathon was run in Bogotá. Runner Ezra Kipketer Tanui winner in the 21K category Photo:Nestor Gomez – The Weather

