The organization of the Bogota Half Marathon (mmB) presented the accesses and schedules that must be taken into account for Sunday, July 30, both for runners, as well as for companions and family members.

The entrance to the park will be open as usual from 6:00 am; After entering the park, the 38,000 registered athletes must go to the filters for runner access, which will allow them to enter the warm-up area after 6:30 am. For this, it is necessary to carry the competition number.

The companions and spectators in general who want to enter the Simón Bolívar Park events plaza to meet the runners, can only do so after 10:30 in the morning.

These will be the only accesses through which athletes and spectators can enter the warm-up area of ​​the Bogotá half marathon, on July 30: Entrance gate Avenida 68 with Calle 53, Entrance gate Pedestrian bridge (Av.68 in front of the UDS) and Entrance gate Av. 68 Calle 63.

Wheelchair runners have exclusive access to the start, it is the corner of Calle 53 and Carrera 60.

Athletes in the Bogota Half Marathon Photo: Néstor Gómez – Archive EL TIEMPO

The organization recommends the use of the SITP or Transmilenio, where the closest stations to the concentration area are: Salitre – El Greco, CAN and El Tiempo Maloka.

recommendations

If your goal in the race is not to break the mark, or to run faster than in previous years, use the lane on the right side of the road to make way for athletes who have a competitive goal.

During the course and once the hydration is received, empty glasses and bags must go to the sides of the road, since they can become dangerous obstacles for the runners. The organization of the event will have cleaning personnel in each Service Island for the collection of garbage.

Keep in mind that the roads where the race will circulate will be available only like this:

· 21 KM: between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm

· 10 KM: between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm

Once this schedule has been completed, the roads will be enabled for the normal transit of vehicles, progressively, that is, with the queue of the race, the vehicular passage will be enabled, therefore the runners who are traveling outside these hours will have to continue their journey through the surrounding platforms.

How to identify your Exit Lane Access?

If you have any questions about where to go or what category you are in; locate the parade of the same color as your competition number and enter the exit lane.

21K:

FROM: 1:00:00 to 1:44:59 ACCESS COLOR DARK BLUE

FROM: 1:45:00 to 1:59:59 PURPLE COLOR ACCESS

FROM: 2:00:00 to 2:14:59 ACCESS COLOR ORANGE

MORE THAN 2:15:00 ACCESS COLOR RED

10K:

OPEN FROM 20 TO 39 YEARS OLD: DARK BLUE ACCESS

VETERANS AGES 40 TO 49: PURPLE ACCESS

UNDER 14 TO 17 YEARS: ORANGE COLOR

YOUTH FROM 18 TO 19 YEARS: ORANGE COLOR

PLUS 50 YEARS OR OLDER: RED COLOR

Tola Tamirat was the winner of the Bogotá Half Marathon in 2019. See also Giro d'Italia 2023, on October 17 the presentation at the Teatro Lirico in Milan Photo: Taken from Twitter: @rickyfarue

Items allowed and prohibited in the competition:

Items prohibited on race day

· Alcoholic beverages and psychoactive substances of any kind. Weapons, sharp objects, flammable materials, or other items that can be used as weapons and/or potentially dangerous.

· Aerial devices, drones, balloons inflated with helium, and objects that obstruct the vision of other athletes.

· Long packages, as well as travel suitcases, sheets, tents, tables, or chairs of any kind.

· Glass containers and any other advertising element of brands that are not sponsors of the event or approved by the organization.

Items allowed on race day



Kangaroos with plastic bottles. Handheld plastic bottles. Flags (as long as their use does not obstruct the vision of the other runners. Action cameras and cell phones.

When you cross the finish line, head towards the concentration zone located in the Plaza de Eventos of the Parque Simón Bolívar.

Calm down area: located in the Plaza de Eventos of Simón Bolívar Park, there you will find hydration, stretching and relaxation sessions.

Medal delivery: follow the instructions of the guides in the arrival corridor, they will direct you to the medal delivery area, the lane on the right side will receive the athletes who ran 21k and the lane on the left side will receive the 10k runners. Identify ahead of time which one you need to access.

The services in the finish area and the concentration zone will only be enabled until 1:00 p.m.

Check official results and competition certificates starting at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 30, by visiting www.mediamaratonbogota.com

Cloakroom service



On the western side of the square, you will find the ENVÍA cloakroom. The tent will be located in the western green area of ​​the Simón Bolívar Park Events Square.

Bags that are not claimed before 2:00 pm on the day of the race will be transferred to the Correcaminos de Colombia offices (Calle 86B # 15-22, office 301). Your items will remain until August 16, 2023, when they will be donated to charity. We recommend checking that your bag is marked with your competition number and not keeping valuables in the cloakroom, since the organization is not responsible for any type of loss in the cloakroom service.

It is recommended to get to Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park by public transport. However, below, we list the public parking lots near the epicenter of the Bogotá 2023 Half Marathon:

· El Salitre Bowling: Calle 63 # 68-99.

· Compensate Avenida 68: Avenida 68 # 49A – 47.

· Great Station: Carrera 64 # 24 47.

· Stadium: Calle 57ª #35 – 93.

Meeting points:



The meeting points are signaling elements, made up of letters of the alphabet that are located on the posts on the eastern side of the Simón Bolívar Park Events Square, they will allow runners and their families to meet, either by the letters with which their last name or the name of their team begins.

SPORTS WITH MMB PRESS

More sports news