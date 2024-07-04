Mmillionaires revived a great news this Thursday, Radamel Falcao Garcia landed at dawn in Bogota and joined the professional team’s concentration.

Gamero welcomes Falcao

The Blue Ballet welcomed the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta. Coach Alberto Gamero He waited for him until late at night and was the first to give a warm hug to the star signing.

Alberto Gamero and Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Millonaries FC Share

“I have always said, not only for Millionairesbut for Colombian football, for the players and us coaches, it is gratifying to have a figure like Falcao. We are all going to learn here. I will ask him things that he knows,” said the coach to Win Sports.

Falcao He will fulfill the dream he had since he was a child, which is to wear the Millonarios jersey. The ‘Tigre’, who did several personalized training sessions in the United States before landing in Bogotá, decided to join the concentration earlier than expected.

Change of plans at Millonarios

The main idea was that it would reach Buenos Aires, Argentina, so that he could integrate into the squad, do various adaptation tasks and get some minutes against River Plate in the friendly at the Monumental de Núñez.

Falcao García, in physical training. Photo:Julio Cesar Murillo Share

The player himself was the one who decided to bring forward his arrival to Millonarios so as not to lose the rhythm he had taken in the training microcycle in Miami with the physical trainer. Julio Cesar Murillo.

“We did two long microcycles, very intense work days of two hours, two and a half hours, we tried to do double shifts but due to family issues we decided to do longer shifts, so we did gym work, field work. It was a hard two-week job to prepare him so he arrives at Millonarios in the best possible shape,” the physical trainer explained to EL TIEMPO.

For his part, the 38-year-old striker was very happy on his arrival and did not hide his smile from ear to ear. “I am very excited. It is an important challenge for me, the fact of playing in my country that I had never done before and putting on the shirt of Millionaires“, said the scorer.

Falcao with his personal trainer Julio Cesar Murillo. Photo:Julio Cesar Murillo. Share

Galactic welcome

The fans of Millionaires They want to welcome Falcao and give him a grand welcome, which is why they met at the club’s hotel to greet the galactic signing.

Through social networks, hundreds of fans have gathered at the Bogota Plaza Hotelnorth of the capital. The appointment time is 6 p.m.

According to what a source told him, Millionaires According to this media, fans were “prohibited” from approaching the club’s sports headquarters due to its security arrangements, which is why the flag-off will take place at the hotel.

Falcao garcia Photo:Private file Share

The idea is for the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta to appear on one of the balconies of the hotel located on 100th Street and 19th Avenue to receive the warmth of his new fans who have dreamed of seeing him in blue.

Please note that traffic in this sector of Bogotá may be affected by the crowds of fans, so have your mobility plan in place to avoid possible traffic jams.

