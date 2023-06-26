Larry Vásquez kicked, the ball went to the bottom, slow, while the blue hearts went out. It was the definitive goal, the one that certifies the number 16 star for Millionaires and unleashed a carnival in the city.

Bogotá had only one noise, the noise of the champion. “Millos, Millos, Millos”, they shouted from south to north, from east to west. The stadium was the epicenter, but the outbreak was general, collective, massive.

Reactions of the new Millionaires title. Photo: NESTOR GOMEZ. TIME.

Shouts broke out in every neighborhood of the capital, bugles sounded, there was gunpowder, whistles, caravans, shouts. And the party continues and does not stop. And sleeplessness is guaranteed.

The grown-ups yelled, the boys yelled, the grandparents yelled. All with one voice, that of Champion Millionaires.

In the Simón Bolívar park, another epicenter of a blue heart, there was a huge party. Those thousands of fans who couldn't see their team on the field, cheered him on from a distance. And with the final penalty, they shed all their joyful tears for this crown.

In the Simón Bolívar park, another epicenter of a blue heart, there was a huge party. Those thousands of fans who couldn’t see their team on the field, cheered him on from a distance. And with the final penalty, they shed all their joyful tears for this crown.

And in El Campín, no way. The stadium was the blue and white temple, the home of the parishioner ambassadors. There a tide was unleashed, an imposing sea that agitated and overflowed the stands.

Those thousands of fans left the stadium with their throats torn from so much joy, but it doesn’t matter, they keep screaming. They suffered what they had to suffer, now they live their reward, their blue party. The one that doesn’t stop all over the city.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

