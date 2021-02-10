Film director Konstantin Bogomolov wrote a manifesto in which he criticized the values ​​of the New Ethical Reich in the West, feminism and LGBT activists. His letter was published by Novaya Gazeta on Wednesday, February 10th.

In the manifesto, Bogomolov was glad that Russia, which is called “the country of guards and slaves”, was separated from the “new European freak show.” He criticized Europeans and Americans who self-organize on social media to fight “artists” and “humble researchers” who do not support their value system.

“Our progressives and Westernizers insist: Russia was and is a country of guards and slaves. This is largely true. But it is also true that long years of life in conditions of lack of freedom, the camp fear, snitching, and also silence and violence as ways of survival and ways of protecting the people from power and power from the people – all this requires not revolutions, but patience and therapy, ”he said.

The director emphasized that he was disgusted with the “spirit of violence and the atmosphere of fear” in Russia. “But this does not mean that I will accept the transformation of the country of guards and slaves into a country where they knock not out of fear, but from the heart, they hound them not out of obscurity, but out of enlightenment,” he added.

Bogomolov also suggested “clearly and distinctly formulate a new right-wing ideology” that would defend “the values ​​of a complex world.” Otherwise, in his opinion, Russians will find themselves in “Bosch’s hell, where we will be met by multicultural gender-neutral devils”.

In November 2020, Bogomolov posted a joint photo with director Fyodor Bondarchuk, taken in bed.