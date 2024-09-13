The Governor of the Bryansk Region urged not to admit people without natural talent to universities

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz called for higher education to be given only to children with a “natural gift,” and for the rest to be trained in working professions. He spoke about this in an interview with Regnum editor-in-chief Marina Akhmedova.

The head of the region noted that the younger generation should study, work and achieve their goals, but not everyone is naturally destined to become the new Mikhail Lomonosov. “Like Yemelya: it went in one ear, out the other, and you immediately became smart. But that doesn’t happen,” he assured.

But children’s natural gift needs to be developed. If it is not there, children need to be given working specialties, and not a virtual higher education that does not even reach the level of the tenth grade. Alexander Bogomaz Governor of Bryansk region

Therefore, according to Bogomaz, the Russian authorities are currently facing many challenges. They must be addressed not only at the regional level, but also at the federal level. The official also noted that life in general has changed greatly.

In the same interview, Bogomaz added that there is currently a shortage of workers in the region due to a special military operation, as well as a large number of people living in Russia on benefits. According to him, the Bryansk region is short 14 thousand workers. He noted that there were few migrants before, “but I feel that they will have to be invited.”

According to the head of the region, without the participation of migrants, the economy of the Bryansk region will be “frozen”. Therefore, it is necessary to restore order in this sector or use another method – “cut higher education in half and leave it only on the budget.”

Akhmedova noted that this proposal could be considered a violation of human rights. Bogomaz responded to this remark: “You always have to sacrifice something.”

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Valery Falkov, stated that this year, Russian universities allocated a record number of budget places – 621 thousand. At the same time, about 30 thousand of them were given to graduates of schools in new regions.

In addition to budget places, the number of targeted places has also increased to 145.4 thousand. In particular, in the specialties of “general medicine” and “pediatrics”.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed revising the number of budget places in universities and improving the quality of education. In his opinion, long-term mechanisms are needed in this area. “So that graduates [вузов] “meet the requirements of companies, regions and the economy as a whole,” he urged.