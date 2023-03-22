Genoa – Cinema, theatre, hall for conferences and events: the Sala Bozzo reopens on Saturday 25 March at 11 in Bogliasco in Largo Skrjabin (above the tunnel on the Aurelia, next to the railway station), municipal multipurpose space cClosed before the Covid pandemic for renovation and safety works.

The space so dear to the people of the area returns, but not only, “Available to its citizens and towns: ready to host shows, conferences, festivals, films, concerts and much more”, as they explain to the Municipality of Bogliasco.

Will be an inauguration ceremony, in the presence of local authorities and associations to underline the opening. They participate soprano Irene Cerboncini and pianist Massimo De Stefano. Refreshments for everyone will frame the event. Monsignor Grilli will bless the room when it opens.

For Mayor Luca Pastorino “it is a moment of great celebration for the whole community, strongly desired by our administration: it reopens a place dear to all of us which is part of the cultural offer of the our areaalways bringing not only Bogliaschino audiences but also from Genoa and the east”.

The history of cultural space

The Bozzo room, they tell in the Municipality, known by all in the past as “former San Tarcisio club”, it had been renovated and used as a theater hall (as well as the seat of the municipal councils) in 1981. That year it was called, simply, “Communal Center”. At its inauguration, in November 1981, they also attended Paolo Emilio Taviani, the then mayor of Genoa Fulvio Cerofolini as well as the mayor of Bogliasco Giuseppe Battini. On that occasion, the Italian sports champions for the sailing, rowing and water polo disciplines were awarded. Prior to 1981 the hall had also been home to “Free Radio Bogliasco”.

It was in 1995 that the room was named after Piero Bozzo, Bogliaschino poet (1910-1992), by the municipal administration and by the then mayor Raimondo Sirotti.

The hall today

Today the Piero Bozzo room is home to the Cinema Nuovo Paradiso managed by Pro Loco Bogliasco, important musical and theatrical reviews, parties and events organized by associations and Bogliaschi realities, as well as the seat of the courses of the University of the Third Age Unitre and a place where all citizens, from schools onwards, find an adequate and organized space for events of all kinds. Thanks to the latest renovations, the room has been completely renovated and in compliance with the law and responds to the required safety and energy efficiency features.